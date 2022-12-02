Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

Published: Dec 02, 2022 at 11:04 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson (quad) was seen practicing on Friday. Jackson was a full participant for the first time this week on Thursday.
  • RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos by coach John Harbaugh.
  • S Marcus Williams (wrist) won't make his return this Sunday, per Harbaugh.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 9-3-0

OTHER NEWS

  • DB Damar Hamlin isn’t expected to be suspended for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that got him ejected Thursday night at New England, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that the hit will be reviewed for a possible fine.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol, per coach Zac Taylor.
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is on track to play on Sunday versus the Chiefs, per Taylor.
  • LB Logan Wilson is day to day as he deals with an illness, per Taylor. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out versus Houston by coach Kevin Stefanski. 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Gallup has been out of practice this week due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday versus the Colts, per coach Mike McCarthy.
  • LT Tyron Smith (hamstring): McCarthy said he's eyeing next week for the veteran to be designated to return from injured reserve.
  • RT Terence Steele is dealing with a personal issue and won't practice Friday, per McCarthy.
  • CB Trevon Diggs (illness) expected to play despite not practicing, per McCarthy.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jameson Williams (knee) is looking "better every day" but coach Dan Campbell maintained that there is no decision on if he'll be activated for Sunday versus the Jaguars.
  • DE Josh Pascal (knee) should be good to go, per Campbell.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, rib) wasn't guaranteed to play on Sunday versus Chicago by Matt LaFleur, but the coach is optimistic. "I thought he looked really good," said LaFleur. "We'll see how he feels today and how many reps he'll take."
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Travis Etienne (foot) is “good to go” and coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that he’ll play on Sunday against Detroit.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead (pectoral) will do limited reps in Friday's practice, per coach Mike McDaniel.
  • RT Austin Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday by McDaniel. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Darius Slayton (illness) is in meetings but probably won’t practice Friday, per Brian Daboll. The Giants coach said he's "hopeful" Slayton will be playing on Sunday versus the Commanders. 


VISITS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Michael Carter (ankle) doubtful to play against Minnesota
  • OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness) doubtful
  • DL Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will practice fully and play vs. the Vikings, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Rankins hasn't played since Week 9.
  • S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) out
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 10-1-0

INJURIES

  • DT Jordan Davis (ankle): Coach Nick Sirianni is "hopeful" the rookie will return from injured reserve to play Sunday against the Titans. Davis was placed on IR on Nov. 2.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Najee Harris (oblique) told reporters he will play Sunday versus Atlanta.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bested the Patriots for a third time in a row, made history and threw one of the greatest 8-yard touchdown passes you're ever going to see.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Bills pass rusher Von Miller (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will be forced out of Buffalo's next four games at least, the team announced Thursday.

news

Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns

In his first media session since returning from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson refused to answer non-football questions. Cleveland's new QB repeatedly stressed that his focus is on his Browns debut, which just so happens to come against his old team in Houston.

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE