NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OT Chuma Edoga (knee) questionable
- DT Jalen Dalton (toe) questionable
- OLB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (quad) was seen practicing on Friday. Jackson was a full participant for the first time this week on Thursday.
- RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos by coach John Harbaugh.
- S Marcus Williams (wrist) won't make his return this Sunday, per Harbaugh.
OTHER NEWS
- DB Damar Hamlin isn’t expected to be suspended for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that got him ejected Thursday night at New England, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that the hit will be reviewed for a possible fine.
INJURIES
- RB Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol, per coach Zac Taylor.
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is on track to play on Sunday versus the Chiefs, per Taylor.
- LB Logan Wilson is day to day as he deals with an illness, per Taylor.
INJURIES
- TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out versus Houston by coach Kevin Stefanski.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup has been out of practice this week due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday versus the Colts, per coach Mike McCarthy.
- LT Tyron Smith (hamstring): McCarthy said he's eyeing next week for the veteran to be designated to return from injured reserve.
- RT Terence Steele is dealing with a personal issue and won't practice Friday, per McCarthy.
- CB Trevon Diggs (illness) expected to play despite not practicing, per McCarthy.
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams (knee) is looking "better every day" but coach Dan Campbell maintained that there is no decision on if he'll be activated for Sunday versus the Jaguars.
- DE Josh Pascal (knee) should be good to go, per Campbell.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, rib) wasn't guaranteed to play on Sunday versus Chicago by Matt LaFleur, but the coach is optimistic. "I thought he looked really good," said LaFleur. "We'll see how he feels today and how many reps he'll take."
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (foot) is “good to go” and coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that he’ll play on Sunday against Detroit.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead (pectoral) will do limited reps in Friday's practice, per coach Mike McDaniel.
- RT Austin Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday by McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Darius Slayton (illness) is in meetings but probably won’t practice Friday, per Brian Daboll. The Giants coach said he's "hopeful" Slayton will be playing on Sunday versus the Commanders.
VISITS
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. "had a good visit" last night with the team, per coach Brian Daboll.
INJURIES
- RB Michael Carter (ankle) doubtful to play against Minnesota
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness) doubtful
- DL Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will practice fully and play vs. the Vikings, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Rankins hasn't played since Week 9.
- S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) out
INJURIES
- DT Jordan Davis (ankle): Coach Nick Sirianni is "hopeful" the rookie will return from injured reserve to play Sunday against the Titans. Davis was placed on IR on Nov. 2.
INJURIES
- RB Najee Harris (oblique) told reporters he will play Sunday versus Atlanta.
INJURIES
- RB Antonio Gibson (foot) is officially questionable to play versus New York.
- OG Trai Turner (knee, ankle) out
- DE Chase Young (knee; questionable) will be a game-time decision, per coach Ron Rivera.
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) out