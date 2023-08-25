NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Joe Reed waived with injury designation


INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
SIGNINGS

  • DT Jamal Woods
Minnesota Vikings
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
INJURIES


PRESEASON

New York Jets
ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
INJURIES

  • K Jake Moody is considered day to day after straining his right quad and will not play tonight versus the Chargers, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Zane Gonzalez will handle place-kicking duties in the preseason finale.

