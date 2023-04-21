Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

Published: Apr 21, 2023 at 05:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

ROSTER CUTS


Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SUSPENSIONS

  • WRs Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for violations of the league's gambling policy.
  • WRs Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for violations of the league's gambling policy, and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. Cephus and Moore were both subsequently released by the Lions.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SUSPENSIONS

  • DE Shaka Toney was suspended indefinitely for violations of the league's gambling policy, and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. 

news

GM Dave Ziegler: Raiders haven't 'closed the door' on drafting QB who could compete with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said the team is still open to drafting another signal-caller in next week's draft, and that any addition to the quarterback room would be able to compete for the starting spot.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort keeping talks with Budda Baker regarding trade request private

A week removed from Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker's request for a trade surfacing, the All-Pro remains on the roster and in high regard within the front office.

First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said he has engaged in discussions with Baker and his representation, but intends on keeping those talks in-house.

news

Falcons release veteran cornerback Casey Hayward

The Falcons are moving on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after just one season with the club. Atlanta announced Friday that it released Hayward, less than a week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

More than a month since becoming a free agent, Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs. Browns GM Andrew Berry, though, hasn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are filled with lies, false flags and shell games as clubs try to jockey for positioning. Amid the fibs told during each club's pre-draft press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman offered the most honest quote of lying season.

news

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

The Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason. One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

news

Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton didn't answer whether the team would pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option but reiterated that the club plans on having the soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver on the team in 2023.

news

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Robbie Gould announced in March that he'd headed for free agency instead of re-signing with the 49ers. And heading into his 19th NFL season, the kicker is looking to hit some specific milestones before hanging up the cleats.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

A Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback will ink his tender Monday -- no, not that one. Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

