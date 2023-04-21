NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- K Tyler Bass' contract extension, which was initially reported Thursday night, was announced by the team.
SUSPENSIONS
- WRs Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for violations of the league's gambling policy.
- WRs Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for violations of the league's gambling policy, and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. Cephus and Moore were both subsequently released by the Lions.
SUSPENSIONS
- DE Shaka Toney was suspended indefinitely for violations of the league's gambling policy, and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season.