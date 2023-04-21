Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

The Ravens placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on the undrafted quarterback, allowing them to match any offer sheet Huntley might have signed with another club. If they declined to match, no compensation would change hands. With no offer coming from other teams, Huntley will return to Baltimore for a fourth season.

The 25-year-old performed solidly in relief of Lamar Jackson the past two seasons. In 2022, Huntley started four games, completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and adding 137 yards rushing and another score. He also started the Ravens' playoff loss to Cincinnati, tossing for 226 yards and two TDs with an INT. After several other AFC quarterbacks bowed out of the Pro Bowl, Huntley was named to the all-star competition earlier this year.

Huntley has proven to be a solid backup, capable of making plays with his arm and legs. He might not be as dynamic as Jackson, but he's a sound understudy.

Jackson has yet to sign his franchise tag tender, and sides appear no closer to a long-term contract extension. No other club has yet offered Jackson an offer sheet, either. It's a situation that will undoubtedly drag into the summer.