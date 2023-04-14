Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 14

Published: Apr 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is being hosted on a Top 30 visit in Indianapolis today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • WR Justin Watson is re-signing on a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Watson's agent.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The special teams standout appeared in every game for Seattle in 2022.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DL Kerry Hyder is re-signing with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hyder's played the 2020 and 2022 seasons in San Francisco.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RETIREMENTS

  • DT Gerald McCoy on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. A former first-round pick by the Bucs in 2010, McCoy's 54.5 sacks in Tampa rank fourth in the franchise's all-time list.

Related Content

news

Falcons signing ex-Titans, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

Edge Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement

Six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from football on Friday after 11 seasons in the NFL. McCoy's 54.5 sacks in Tampa rank him fourth all-time on the franchise's sack list.

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah 'right thing to do right now'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell described trading Jeff Okudah as the "right thing to do" after spending the offseason bolstering Detroit's secondary with other pieces.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on prospect of rebuilding in 2023: 'I hate that word'

The Indianapolis Colts are seen by most as a rebuilding club, but don't tell that to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

news

Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell each believe their quarterback of the future would "ideally" spend a year developing under Kirk Cousins. Does that mean Minnesota is going QB in the draft?

news

Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley

With uncertainty swirling around the Patriots' quarterback situation, New England added another signal-caller Thursday. The Patriots signed Trace McSorley, the team announced.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says team has 'no intention' of trading LB Devin White after recent request

Buccaneers LB Devin White's recent trade request will not be fulfilled, at least not as of now. GM Jason Licht said as much Thursday when speaking with reporters ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, telling them he has "no intention" of moving White.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. 'didn't get any assurances' Lamar Jackson would be Ravens' QB in 2023, but 'would love' to play with him

At Odell Beckham Jr.'s introductory news conference with the Ravens, the receiver said he "didn't get any assurances" that Lamar Jackson would remain Baltimore's quarterback for 2023, but noted that he believes it'll all come together.

news

Dan Snyder, Josh Harris group reach agreement on Commanders sale for $6.05 billion

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Josh Harris of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment have reached an agreement on a sale of the franchise to Harris' group for a NFL-record price of $6.05 billion, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles details trading No. 1 pick: Panthers 'wanted to control the draft'

The Bears made a blockbuster trade last month, shipping the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in a move that restructured the tenor of the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Ryan Poles took fans behind the scenes of the swap.

