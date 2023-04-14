NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- OLB Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is being hosted on a Top 30 visit in Indianapolis today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- WR Justin Watson is re-signing on a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Watson's agent.
- LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The special teams standout appeared in every game for Seattle in 2022.
- DL Kerry Hyder is re-signing with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hyder's played the 2020 and 2022 seasons in San Francisco.
- DT Gerald McCoy on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. A former first-round pick by the Bucs in 2010, McCoy's 54.5 sacks in Tampa rank fourth in the franchise's all-time list.