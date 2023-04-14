Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement

A dominant defensive lineman early in his career, McCoy earned six-consecutive Pro Bowl nods (2012-2017) in nine seasons with the Bucs. The former No. 3 overall pick was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013 after generating a career-high 9.5 sacks. He also earned two second-team All-Pro nods (2014, 2016).

In nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy earned 54.5 sacks -- fourth-most in team history -- 297 tackles, 140 quarterback hits, 79 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 22 passes defended.

After his release from Tampa in 2019, McCoy joined the Carolina Panthers. He generated five sacks and 37 tackles in 16 games with the Panthers -- including 2.5 sacks of Jameis Winston in a Week 6 revenge game against the Bucs.

McCoy signed with the Cowboys in 2020 but missed the entire season after rupturing his quad during an offseason practice. He played one game for the Raiders in 2021 but suffered a season-ending knee injury during that contest. McCoy did not play in the NFL in 2022.