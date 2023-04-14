Around the NFL

Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement

Published: Apr 14, 2023 at 09:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is calling it a career.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick announced his retirement on Friday.

A dominant defensive lineman early in his career, McCoy earned six-consecutive Pro Bowl nods (2012-2017) in nine seasons with the Bucs. The former No. 3 overall pick was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013 after generating a career-high 9.5 sacks. He also earned two second-team All-Pro nods (2014, 2016).

In nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy earned 54.5 sacks -- fourth-most in team history -- 297 tackles, 140 quarterback hits, 79 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 22 passes defended.

After his release from Tampa in 2019, McCoy joined the Carolina Panthers. He generated five sacks and 37 tackles in 16 games with the Panthers -- including 2.5 sacks of Jameis Winston in a Week 6 revenge game against the Bucs.

McCoy signed with the Cowboys in 2020 but missed the entire season after rupturing his quad during an offseason practice. He played one game for the Raiders in 2021 but suffered a season-ending knee injury during that contest. McCoy did not play in the NFL in 2022.

The 35-year-old ends a stellar career with 59.5 total sacks, 334 tackles, 86 tackles for loss, 153 QB hits, 24 passes defended and six forced fumbles in 11 NFL seasons.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah 'right thing to do right now'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell described trading Jeff Okudah as the "right thing to do" after spending the offseason bolstering Detroit's secondary with other pieces.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on prospect of rebuilding in 2023: 'I hate that word'

The Indianapolis Colts are seen by most as a rebuilding club, but don't tell that to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

news

Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell each believe their quarterback of the future would "ideally" spend a year developing under Kirk Cousins. Does that mean Minnesota is going QB in the draft?

news

Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley

With uncertainty swirling around the Patriots' quarterback situation, New England added another signal-caller Thursday. The Patriots signed Trace McSorley, the team announced.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says team has 'no intention' of trading LB Devin White after recent request

Buccaneers LB Devin White's recent trade request will not be fulfilled, at least not as of now. GM Jason Licht said as much Thursday when speaking with reporters ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, telling them he has "no intention" of moving White.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. 'didn't get any assurances' Lamar Jackson would be Ravens' QB in 2023, but 'would love' to play with him

At Odell Beckham Jr.'s introductory news conference with the Ravens, the receiver said he "didn't get any assurances" that Lamar Jackson would remain Baltimore's quarterback for 2023, but noted that he believes it'll all come together.

news

Dan Snyder, Josh Harris group reach agreement on Commanders sale for $6.05 billion

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Josh Harris of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment have reached an agreement on a sale of the franchise to Harris' group for a NFL-record price of $6.05 billion, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles details trading No. 1 pick: Panthers 'wanted to control the draft'

The Bears made a blockbuster trade last month, shipping the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in a move that restructured the tenor of the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Ryan Poles took fans behind the scenes of the swap.

news

Bengals RB Trayveon Williams foresees 'bigger role' heading into 2023 season

With Samaje Perine signing with Denver, Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams sees a "bigger role" heading into the 2023 season.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible contract extension: 'I mean, it'll happen eventually'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman says his contract extension will "happen eventually" as the team entered offseason workouts this week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE