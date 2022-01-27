Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Jan 27, 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive X-factor is getting closer to returning in time for the AFC Championship Game.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu took the practice field Thursday, but remains in the concussion protocol, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after practice. Mathieu will test again following practice, but his performance Thursday was encouraging, per Reid.

Mathieu was forced out of the Chiefs' overtime Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills early in the game due to the concussion, playing just seven snaps before his exit. The Chiefs replaced Mathieu with both Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts and nearly didn't survive without Mathieu, needing an unlikely 13-second scoring drive to send the game to overtime before Patrick Mahomes and Co. finished off the victory with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce﻿.

Since then, Mathieu has spent the week in the protocol, with Kansas City hoping he'd make it out of protocol in time to play in the team's most important game of the season to this point.

Mathieu will be needed to help defend against Cincinnati's air attack, which includes three talented receivers (﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, Tee Higgins﻿, Tyler Boyd) and tight end C.J. Uzomah for Joe Burrow to target. All hands will be on deck to limit them in an effort to help the Chiefs win the AFC for a third straight season.

Injuries

  • Philadelphia Eagles tight end ﻿Tyree Jackson﻿ underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery today with Dr. Robert LaPrade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters left tackle Trent Williams will not practice due to an ankle injury. Running backs ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and Jeff Wilson are expected to be limited while quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ are expected to be full participants.

Retirements

Front office moves

  • The Chicago Bears are hiring Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett their new head coach, Pelissero reported.

