NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive X-factor is getting closer to returning in time for the AFC Championship Game.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu took the practice field Thursday, but remains in the concussion protocol, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after practice. Mathieu will test again following practice, but his performance Thursday was encouraging, per Reid.

Mathieu was forced out of the Chiefs' overtime Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills early in the game due to the concussion, playing just seven snaps before his exit. The Chiefs replaced Mathieu with both Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts and nearly didn't survive without Mathieu, needing an unlikely 13-second scoring drive to send the game to overtime before Patrick Mahomes and Co. finished off the victory with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce﻿.

Since then, Mathieu has spent the week in the protocol, with Kansas City hoping he'd make it out of protocol in time to play in the team's most important game of the season to this point.