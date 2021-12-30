NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Indianapolis Colts are getting reinforcements ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Colts announced Thursday that linebacker Darius Leonard, receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Getting Pro Bowler Leonard back after he missed the Christmas Day win over the Arizona Cardinals will be a big boon for Indy as it attempts to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
The Colts are the latest beneficiary of the NFL's modified COVID-19 protocols, which cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status.
"Thank God they changed the rules," Leonard said during his media availability, per The Athletic. " ... I'm feeling good, ready to get back out there and ready to rock and roll."
Indianapolis still has a host of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The biggest name on the list is quarterback Carson Wentz, who could be eligible to be activated Sunday before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Raiders.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Baltimore Ravens activated quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Buffalo Bills activated OL Cody Ford and CB Cam Lewis from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and TE Quintin Morris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Carolina Panthers added safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Darryl Johnson, and practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon to the COVID-19 list, and activated cornerback Rashaan Melvin from the list.
- The Cleveland Browns activated DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Greg Newsome II and C JC Tretter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed OL Will Richardson Jr. (finger) on injured reserve, S Andrew Wingard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and RB BJ Emmons on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID list.
- The New York Jets activated G Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Ashtyn Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Shaun Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated linebacker Marcus Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the list.
- The Washington Football Team placed OL Samuel Cosmi and QB Kyle Shurmur on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Nate Orchard and Guard Zack Bailey were activated from the list.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills released running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad.
- The Carolina Panthers elevated tight end Stephen Sullivan to the 53-man roster as a COVID-19 replacement, and signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns waived defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and released kicker Chris Naggar from the practice squad.
- The New York Jets released safety Elijah Benton and receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed receiver Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.