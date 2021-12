NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Indianapolis Colts are getting reinforcements ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts announced Thursday that linebacker Darius Leonard, receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Getting Pro Bowler Leonard back after he missed the Christmas Day win over the Arizona Cardinals will be a big boon for Indy as it attempts to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

The Colts are the latest beneficiary of the NFL's modified COVID-19 protocols, which cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status.

"Thank God they changed the rules," Leonard said during his media availability, per The Athletic. " ... I'm feeling good, ready to get back out there and ready to rock and roll."