NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival.
The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Tackle Calvin Anderson was placed on injured reserve.
Bolles was placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 22 and missed the Broncos' most recent game, a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also missed Weeks 9 and 10 due to injury, making it a month since he's played.
With the Chiefs' pass rush coming into form in recent weeks, Bolles' return couldn't come at a better time for the Broncos, who trail Kansas City by just one game in the AFC West standings. The two squads face off Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
In other Denver injury news, running back Melvin Gordon (hip) is 50-50 to play Sunday against Kansas City, coach Vic Fangio told reporters.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and offensive tackle Spencer Brown are "trending in a good direction" following their return from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, per The Athletic.
- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson has battled a calf injury this week and was limited Wednesday, but NFL Network Insider reports the injury is believed to be minor.
- The Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and tackle Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will not play Thursday night against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Jane Slater and Rapoport reported.
- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice. Jones also was limited Wednesday. He is not expected to play against Miami, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
- Philadelphia Eagles running backs Jordan Howard (knee) and Boston Scott (illness) were not seen practicing Thursday.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and safety Mike Edwards (knee) were not seen practicing Thursday. Pierre-Paul was a full participant Wednesday.
Roster moves
- The New Orleans Saints are signing offensive line Caleb Benenoch off their practice squad to the 53-man roster, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Washington Football Team is signing fullback Alex Armah to the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.