NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Published: Nov 27, 2021 at 03:26 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on one of the best receiving corps in the league this weekend. And they'll do it without their top cornerback.

Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals. Pittsburgh will be without Haden for the second week in a row. Its secondary struggled mightily in a Week 11 defeat to the Chargers, which featured James Pierre starting in place of Haden.

The Steelers' task in Cincinnati won't be any easier, as they face quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The Bengals rank 12th in passing offense and have topped 30 points in four of the past five weeks. They also beat Pittsburgh in Week 3, 24-10.

The Steelers allowed a season-high 41 points last week to the Chargers. Tight end Eric Ebron﻿, who injured his knee in the loss, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, along with offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer﻿.

In other roster news, Pittsburgh signed OL John Leglue to the 53-man roster, elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and receiver Anthony Miller to the active/inactive roster and signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad.

Injuries/COVID-19

Roster moves

Fines

  • The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. CEH pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting. The NFL also fined Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton $4,934 for unsportsmanlike conduct after an altercation on the sideline that yielded another flag for taunting.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was not fined for unnecessary roughness during an exchange with Chargers QB Justin Herbert﻿, Rapoport reported.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Steve McLendon was fined $6,736 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Giants, per Pelissero.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness for the slap that got him ejected against the 49ers.

Coaching news

  • The New York Jets announced senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not coach Sunday versus the Texans due to COVID protocols. QBs coach Rob Calabrese will assume Cavanaugh's responsibilities.

