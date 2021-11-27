NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on one of the best receiving corps in the league this weekend. And they'll do it without their top cornerback.
Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals. Pittsburgh will be without Haden for the second week in a row. Its secondary struggled mightily in a Week 11 defeat to the Chargers, which featured James Pierre starting in place of Haden.
The Steelers' task in Cincinnati won't be any easier, as they face quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The Bengals rank 12th in passing offense and have topped 30 points in four of the past five weeks. They also beat Pittsburgh in Week 3, 24-10.
The Steelers allowed a season-high 41 points last week to the Chargers. Tight end Eric Ebron, who injured his knee in the loss, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, along with offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer.
In other roster news, Pittsburgh signed OL John Leglue to the 53-man roster, elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and receiver Anthony Miller to the active/inactive roster and signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The New York Jets downgraded wideout Corey Davis (groin) to doubtful versus the Texans, and placed running back Michael Carter on injured reserve.
- The Tennessee Titans placed wideout A.J. Brown on injured reserve and activated fullback Khari Blasingame from IR. Brown's injury is not considered season-ending, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Cornerback Greg Mabin has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers downgraded guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) to out.
- The Denver Broncos activated pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) from injured reserve.
- The Seattle Seahawks might place running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) on injured reserve, per coach Pete Carroll. Penny was ruled out this week. Seattle also activated cornerback Nigel Warrior from IR and placed CB Tre Brown (knee) and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (back) on IR.
- The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Dre Greenlaw from IR.
- The Los Angeles Rams downgraded wide receiver Ben Skowronek to out versus the Packers.
- The New England Patriots added defensive back Cody Davis (illness) to the injury report and is listed as questionable versus the Titans.
- The Cleveland Browns activated offensive tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt from IR.
- The Miami Dolphins placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve.
- The Baltimore Ravens activated linebacker Malik Harrison from IR, and placed safety Ar'Darius Washington on IR. Harrison was placed on IR after being struck in the calf by a stray bullet on Oct. 31; he has missed the last three games.
- The Houston Texans placed defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins on IR.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated offensive lineman Brandon Linder and tight end James O'Shaughnessy from injured reserve.
Roster moves
- The Minnesota Vikings activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle T.J. Smith from the practice squad.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated tight end Thaddeus Moss for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Kevin Hogan, defensive lineman Kevin Strong, wide receiver Cody Hollister and cornerback Breon Borders from the practice squad.
- The Miami Dolphins elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated defensive end Porter Gustin and wideout JoJo Natson and waived guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Joe Jackson.
- The New York Giants activated receiver Pharoh Cooper (COVID-19 replacement) and defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad
- The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive back Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster.
- The New York Jets elevated quarterback Josh Johnson, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and Ronnie Blair, and running back Austin Walter for Week 12.
- The Green Bay Packers elevated linebacker La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars elevated receiver John Brown and waived running back Devine Ozigbo.
- The Houston Texans signed offensive lineman Lane Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.
Fines
- The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. CEH pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting. The NFL also fined Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton $4,934 for unsportsmanlike conduct after an altercation on the sideline that yielded another flag for taunting.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was not fined for unnecessary roughness during an exchange with Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Rapoport reported.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Steve McLendon was fined $6,736 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Giants, per Pelissero.
- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness for the slap that got him ejected against the 49ers.
Coaching news
- The New York Jets announced senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not coach Sunday versus the Texans due to COVID protocols. QBs coach Rob Calabrese will assume Cavanaugh's responsibilities.