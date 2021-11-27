NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on one of the best receiving corps in the league this weekend. And they'll do it without their top cornerback.

Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals. Pittsburgh will be without Haden for the second week in a row. Its secondary struggled mightily in a Week 11 defeat to the Chargers, which featured James Pierre starting in place of Haden.

The Steelers' task in Cincinnati won't be any easier, as they face quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The Bengals rank 12th in passing offense and have topped 30 points in four of the past five weeks. They also beat Pittsburgh in Week 3, 24-10.

The Steelers allowed a season-high 41 points last week to the Chargers. Tight end Eric Ebron﻿, who injured his knee in the loss, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, along with offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer﻿.