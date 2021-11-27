Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back.

Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.

The fourth-year linebacker's ankle has been an issue all year. He underwent surgery in May, prompting a rehab that lingered long enough to force him out of the season opener. Chubb debuted a week later and lasted just 19 snaps before exiting early. He'll now attempt to re-start the 2021 campaign without Von Miller at his side.

The duo proved dominant in their one full season together -- back in 2018 when Chubb was just a rookie. Injuries undermined their impact for the rest of their shared tenure, with Chubb missing 23 of Denver's past 38 games. Miller, who sat out all of 2020 while Chubb earned Pro Bowl Honors, was traded to the Rams in early November.