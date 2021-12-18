NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.
The designation means Brown, who is vaccinated, will miss Sunday's road game against the Bills.
Brown is the third player (RB Christian McCaffrey and QB Matt Barkley) Carolina has placed on the COVID list this week.
In other roster news, Carolina activated cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from injured reserve. Thomas-Oliver was designated to return earlier this week after landing on IR with a toe injury in late November.
The team also promoted running back Reggie Bonnafon and receiver Willie Snead to the active roster. Bonnafon will serve as an emergency backup QB due to his experience playing the position during his freshamn and sophomore years at Louisville.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Atlanta Falcons placed safety Erik Harris (pec) on injured reserve.
- The Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals downgraded offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (illness) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (illness) to out. Cornerback Trae Waynes and guard D'Ante Smith were designated to return from injured reserve.
- The Cleveland Browns activated defensive end Takkarist McKinley from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed right tackle James Hudson on the list.
- The Houston Texans added cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) to the injury report; he is listed as questionable.
- The Indianapolis Colts downgraded center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/personal matter) to out. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (illness) is no longer questionable to play.
- The Minnesota Vikings listed receiver Adam Thielen, who missed Week 14 with an ankle injury, and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (personal matter) as questionable for Week 15. Thielen has not practiced all week.
- The New Orleans Saints are placing tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Saints are expected to activate TE Adam Trautman (knee) from IR, he added.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
- The Tennessee Titans activated edge rusher Bud Dupree from injured reserve, and placed fullback Tory Carter on IR.
- The Washington Football Team activated defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams and Khaleke Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sweat (jaw) was also designated to return from injured reserve. Receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) practiced in full after being limited the previous two days. Guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (ankle) were limited after being listed as full on Friday. Running back J.D. McKissic cleared concussion protocol but is now dealing with a neck injury; he did not practice for a third straight day.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons elevated linebacker Dorian Etheridge and safety Shawn Williams as a COVID replacment.
- The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster and signed quarterback Ryan Willis to the practice squad.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes and guard D'Ante Smith were activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones, and receiver Trent Taylor were elevated to the active roster.
- The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Willie Harvey, activated defensive end Porter Gustin as a COVID replacement and signed cornerback Bryan Mills.
- The Tennessee Titans elevated receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to the active roster. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.