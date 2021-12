NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

The designation means Brown, who is vaccinated, will miss Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Brown is the third player (RB Christian McCaffrey and QB Matt Barkley) Carolina has placed on the COVID list this week.

In other roster news, Carolina activated cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from injured reserve. Thomas-Oliver was designated to return earlier this week after landing on IR with a toe injury in late November.