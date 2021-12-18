NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

The designation means Brown, who is vaccinated, will miss Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Brown is the third player (RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and QB ﻿Matt Barkley﻿) Carolina has placed on the COVID list this week.

In other roster news, Carolina activated cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from injured reserve. Thomas-Oliver was designated to return earlier this week after landing on IR with a toe injury in late November.