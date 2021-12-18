NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

Around the NFL

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

The designation means Brown, who is vaccinated, will miss Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Brown is the third player (RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and QB ﻿Matt Barkley﻿) Carolina has placed on the COVID list this week.

In other roster news, Carolina activated cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from injured reserve. Thomas-Oliver was designated to return earlier this week after landing on IR with a toe injury in late November.

The team also promoted running back Reggie Bonnafon and receiver Willie Snead to the active roster. Bonnafon will serve as an emergency backup QB due to his experience playing the position during his freshamn and sophomore years at Louisville.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Atlanta Falcons placed safety Erik Harris (pec) on injured reserve.
  • The Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals downgraded offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (illness) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (illness) to out. Cornerback ﻿Trae Waynes﻿ and guard ﻿D'Ante Smith﻿ were designated to return from injured reserve.
  • The Cleveland Browns activated defensive end Takkarist McKinley from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed right tackle James Hudson on the list.
  • The Houston Texans added cornerback ﻿Jimmy Moreland﻿ (illness) to the injury report; he is listed as questionable.
  • The Indianapolis Colts downgraded center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/personal matter) to out. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (illness) is no longer questionable to play.
  • The Minnesota Vikings listed receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, who missed Week 14 with an ankle injury, and cornerback ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿ (personal matter) as questionable for Week 15. Thielen has not practiced all week.
  • The New Orleans Saints are placing tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Saints are expected to activate TE Adam Trautman (knee) from IR, he added.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated edge rusher ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ from injured reserve, and placed fullback Tory Carter on IR.
  • The Washington Football Team activated defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat﻿, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams and Khaleke Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sweat (jaw) was also designated to return from injured reserve. Receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) practiced in full after being limited the previous two days. Guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (ankle) were limited after being listed as full on Friday. Running back J.D. McKissic cleared concussion protocol but is now dealing with a neck injury; he did not practice for a third straight day.

Roster moves

  • The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster and signed quarterback Ryan Willis to the practice squad.
  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes and guard D'Ante Smith were activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones﻿, and receiver Trent Taylor were elevated to the active roster.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Willie Harvey, activated defensive end Porter Gustin as a COVID replacement and signed cornerback Bryan Mills﻿.
  • The Tennessee Titans elevated receiver ﻿Cody Hollister﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Daniel Munyer﻿ to the active roster. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Related Content

news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
