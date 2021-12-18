Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.

NFL Network's MIke Garafolo reported during an appearance on Good Morning Football Weekend that the organization has registered zero new positive cases following its latest round of testing and is expected to activate four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, including defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat﻿.

Allen landed on the COVID list Monday as one of 36 players who tested positive for the virus. Sweat was placed on the list Dec. 8; he has not played since suffering a jaw injury in Week 8.

Washington later officially activated Allen, Sweat, and fellow D-linemen Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams and Khaleke Hudson from the list. The team also desigated Sweat for return from injured reserve; Hudson (ankle) remains on IR where he's been since Dec. 7.

Saturday's update provides a bit of a relief for the club at the end of a 10-day stretch that saw its roster ravaged by a COVID outbreak. In all, 22 Washington players, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke who tested positive Friday, were placed on the reserve/COVID list in that span.