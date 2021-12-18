Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.

Minnesota listed ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ (ankle) as questionable ahead of its Monday Night Football showdown versus Chicago despite the receiver not practicing all week due to an ankle injury.

Thielen initially suffered a high ankle sprain early in the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Lions and would not return to the game. The injury also kept him off the field for a contest against the Steelers which took place four days later.

The quick turnaround coupled with the type of injury immediately case doubt on Thielen's chance to play in Week 14 but perhaps the additional rest has made it possible for him to return after missing just one game.