Around the NFL

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Published: Dec 18, 2021 at 01:53 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.

Minnesota listed ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ (ankle) as questionable ahead of its Monday Night Football showdown versus Chicago despite the receiver not practicing all week due to an ankle injury.

Thielen initially suffered a high ankle sprain early in the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Lions and would not return to the game. The injury also kept him off the field for a contest against the Steelers which took place four days later.

The quick turnaround coupled with the type of injury immediately case doubt on Thielen's chance to play in Week 14 but perhaps the additional rest has made it possible for him to return after missing just one game.

Currently sitting in second place in the NFC North, the 6-7 Vikings would certainly benefit from Thielen's return as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. All that's left now is to see if he will indeed be cleared come game-time.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW