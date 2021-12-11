NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

The Los Angeles Chargers will have two key players for Sunday's home game against the Giants.
Wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are on track to play after being placed on the reserve/COVID list this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Williams and Harris were placed on the reserve/COVID list once being identified as close contacts to WR Keenan Allen, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Allen was ruled out by coach Brandon Staley on Friday, but the availability of Williams and Harris offers a sigh of relief for L.A. entering Week 14.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Saturday that running back Chase Edmonds will be a game-time decision on Monday night versus the Rams. Edmonds was designated to return from injured reserve this week and Arizona can wait until Monday afternoon to activate the fourth-year RB.
- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips was activated from injured reserve and is set to make his season debut after being placed on IR ahead of Week 1 with torn biceps.
- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report and is officially questionable versus the Raiders for non-injury related personal reasons, the team announced.
- Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The news comes a day after RB Myles Gaskin also tested positive for COVID-19. With Miami on a bye win Week 14, the status of the two Dolphins RBs is up in the air for their Week 15 matchup versus the Jets.
- The Tennessee Titans are planning to activate Julio Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and the wideout is expected to play versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Roster moves
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated linebackers Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game vs. the 49ers.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated wide receiver JoJo Natson to the active roster from the practice for Sunday's game vs. Baltimore. Cornerback Herb Miller and Jovante Moffatt were elevated as COVID-19 replacements. The team waived WR Ja'Marcus Bradley.