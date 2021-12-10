Around the NFL

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might

Published: Dec 10, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Keenan Allen's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list won't be ending in time for him to play in Week 14.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday to that Allen will miss Los Angeles' Sunday game against the New York Giants, per NFL Network's Kayla Burton.

Allen has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday following a positive test. Receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris joined him on the list on Wednesday as close contacts.

Williams and Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative. Staley added Williams could be back in action as soon as Saturday's walkthrough session, per Burton.

The Chargers are coming off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, a triumph that improved L.A.'s record to 7-5 and kept the Chargers on the heels of the 8-4 Chiefs in the AFC West standings. With a division race that could come down to the wire, there's little room for error in the final five weeks of the season. Los Angeles will hope it at least has Williams available for Sunday.

