Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might

Williams and Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative. Staley added Williams could be back in action as soon as Saturday's walkthrough session, per Burton.

The Chargers are coming off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, a triumph that improved L.A.'s record to 7-5 and kept the Chargers on the heels of the 8-4 Chiefs in the AFC West standings. With a division race that could come down to the wire, there's little room for error in the final five weeks of the season. Los Angeles will hope it at least has Williams available for Sunday.