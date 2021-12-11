Around the NFL

Titans to activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, expected to play vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 11, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Julio Jones is healed and raring to go for Tennessee's stretch run.

The Titans plan to activate Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he's expected to play versus the Jaguars on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Jones (hamstring) returned to the practice field on Friday after being designated for his return. The veteran wideout was placed on IR after aggravating a hamstring injury during practice on Nov. 13. Jones missed the minimum total of three games during his latest stint on IR.

Appearing in only six games this season, Jones' first year with the Titans has been plagued with injuries. Jones has 21 receptions for 336 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per reception, but has failed to reach the end zone this season.

Tennessee carries a two-game skid coming off their bye week against Jacksonville in Week 14. Currently sitting as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, the Titans (8-4) have reinforcements for the home stretch with the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (7-6) breathing down their neck.

