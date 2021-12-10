NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

The groin injury that knocked T.J. Watt out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 36-28 loss in Minnesota on Thursday night might not keep the star pass rusher out much longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin against the Vikings, per a source.

With 10 days before the Steelers return to the field against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 19, Watt has a chance to be ready, Rapoport added.

A Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Watt entered Week 14 leading the NFL with 16.0 sacks, two ahead of Cleveland's Myles Garrett. Watt also led the NFL with 15.0 sacks in 2020, making him the first player with 15-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons since his brother J.J. in 2014 and 2015 (J.J. won AP Defensive Player of the Year both seasons).

Watt played just 24 snaps in Thursday night's game before being sidelined for the groin injury. He compiled a tackle and a QB hit.