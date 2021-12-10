NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

Around the NFL

The groin injury that knocked T.J. Watt out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 36-28 loss in Minnesota on Thursday night might not keep the star pass rusher out much longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin against the Vikings, per a source.

With 10 days before the Steelers return to the field against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 19, Watt has a chance to be ready, Rapoport added.

A Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Watt entered Week 14 leading the NFL with 16.0 sacks, two ahead of Cleveland's Myles Garrett. Watt also led the NFL with 15.0 sacks in 2020, making him the first player with 15-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons since his brother J.J. in 2014 and 2015 (J.J. won AP Defensive Player of the Year both seasons).

Watt played just 24 snaps in Thursday night's game before being sidelined for the groin injury. He compiled a tackle and a QB hit.

Fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (knee) is not believed to have suffered a major injury in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, Rapoport reported.

  • The Cleveland Browns signed veteran punter ﻿Dustin Colquitt﻿ to the active roster. Cleveland placed ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿, its starting punter, on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) returns to practice for first time in weeks

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time in three weeks. The Packers QB has been playing through a toe injury suffered while he was training on his own during his COVID-related isolation period, but hasn't participated in practice during the weeks leading up to Green Bay's games.
news

Texans name rookie Davis Mills starting QB for remainder of season

The Texans are turning the page under center in the final five weeks of the 2021 season. Rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will take over starting duties for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley told reporters Friday.
news

Ron Rivera on Mike McCarthy guaranteeing Cowboys victory over Washington: 'I think that's a big mistake'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a win over Washington is being met by scorn from his counterpart in Sunday's tilt, Ron Rivera. The Washington coach said that he thinks McCarthy's comment is a gaffe.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
