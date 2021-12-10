NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

The groin injury that knocked T.J. Watt out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 36-28 loss in Minnesota on Thursday night might not keep the star pass rusher out much longer.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin against the Vikings, per a source.
With 10 days before the Steelers return to the field against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 19, Watt has a chance to be ready, Rapoport added.
A Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Watt entered Week 14 leading the NFL with 16.0 sacks, two ahead of Cleveland's Myles Garrett. Watt also led the NFL with 15.0 sacks in 2020, making him the first player with 15-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons since his brother J.J. in 2014 and 2015 (J.J. won AP Defensive Player of the Year both seasons).
Watt played just 24 snaps in Thursday night's game before being sidelined for the groin injury. He compiled a tackle and a QB hit.
Fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (knee) is not believed to have suffered a major injury in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, Rapoport reported.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (ankle) and linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle) questionable to play against Carolina.
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) won't play against the Buccaneers. Defensive lineman Efe Obada (hip) is questionable.
- Carolina Panthers guards John Miller (ankle) and Michael Jordan (hamstring) were ruled out against Atlanta.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back David Montgomery (shoulder, groin, glute) do not have a game status designation for Sunday versus the Packers. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) is questionable. Quarterback Andy Dalton (hand) and wideout Marquise Goodwin (foot) are doubtful. Linebacker Cassius Marsh (knee) is out.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (finger) will have no limitations on Sunday, coach Zac Taylor said Friday. Running back Joe Mixon (illness) and receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) are expected to play against the 49ers.
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker (reserve/COVID-19 list) won't play against Baltimore. Tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) and receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) are also out, while defensive tackles Jordan Elliott (knee) and Malik Jackson (knee). The team announced cornerback Greg Newsome II was added to the injury report with a head injury and his game status will be questionable. He's being evaluated for a concussion after falling and hitting his head on the last play of practice.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is unlikely to play against Denver, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. He has not practiced this week.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) practiced for the first time in weeks. He was limited, per coach Matt LaFleur.
- Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Linder (back) will not play against the Titans.
- New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) and tight end Trevon Wesco are out against New Orleans, while receiver Elijah Moore (quad) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are questionable.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) was ruled out against Buffalo. Four players are questionable: receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion), defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist/knee) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle).
- Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins, linebacker Jamin Davis, running back J.D. McKissic and receiver Curtis Samuel are questionable to play against Dallas.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to the active roster. Cleveland placed Jamie Gillan, its starting punter, on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.