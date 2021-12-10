Giants QB Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Chargers

﻿ Mike Glennon ﻿ has cleared concussion protocol and will start in New York's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced. Glennon sustained the concussion in New York's Week 13 loss to Miami and spent the week in the protocol before exiting it Friday.

Because usual starter Daniel Jones is still not ready to return from a neck injury, the Giants were forced to sign former University of Georgia quarterback ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ last week, prior to Glennon's concussion. With Glennon in the protocol for most of the week, New York was facing a very possible situation in which Fromm would have to learn as much of the offense as possible during the week, then make his first career NFL start. ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ -- who has also never appeared in a regular-season NFL game -- would have also had a chance to play.