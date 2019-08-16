NFL head coach job-security rankings: Who's safe? On hot seat?

27) Jason Garrett, Cowboys

Garrett enters his ninth full season on the sideline in Big D with two playoff wins and nary a Super Bowl appearance on his resume. This year's Cowboys are in Super Bowl-or-bust mode. Something has to give. Here's what 76-year-old owner Jerry Jones said last month when asked about Garrett's job security entering 2019 (it should be noted that Garrett was seated directly next to his boss at the time): "There's no secret that the guy to my right here, I want to be the head coach of the

Dallas Cowboys for as long as I'm around to spell it. That would be my goal, and that's no secret, and many of you have written about it in various ways. So let's see what's ahead." Indeed, let's see.