NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

When I think of ﻿Allen Lazard﻿. I think of the Lizard King, the pseudonym of Robert California from The Office. And then I think, Robert California was a pretty underrated character, right? Like we only give that season of Robert California the deference and respect in hindsight. Kind of like we now kind of respect the Packers receiver room after the fact because we were all pretty critical of the Packers brass for not selecting a receiver. And maybe, just maybe, we underrated these Packers receivers and maybe it was the right thing to do in not drafting one this offseason. But, no. Still highly irresponsible for not taking a receiver. You’ve gotten away with it for a couple of weeks. And well, probably one more. The Falcons defense isn’t great. They’ve allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers this year. I’m taking Lazard over MVS because he led the team with eight targets, six receptions and 146 yards on Sunday. Those numbers will dip if ﻿Davante Adams﻿ plays as expected. But Lazard is still a flex play.