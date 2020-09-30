NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The days of OBJ being an automatic start in fantasy are over. Not because he’s washed. Anything but. He’s a great player. The Browns offense is way too run heavy for him to be consistent. So don’t blame him. That would be like giving Austin Dillon a Prius and expecting him to win Daytona. I mean, he could do it because he’s awesome. But it’s hard to expect it every week. The good news is OBJ has received at least six targets in every game this season. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year. I mean, a lot of that had to do with the Seahawks. But this is a good matchup.
Zac Taylor calls plays for the Bengals like he’s trying to win a Madden tournament, throwing the ball like 60 times per game. And I love it. We talked about this before and the point is, you can’t ask for much more in fantasy. And while Tee Higgins made a huge impression last week with a pair of scores, let’s not ignore the success Boyd has had this season, ranking as the WR16. His fantasy points have increased in every game, as have his targets. He’s also put in back-to-back games with at least 20 points.
The follow up for the DeVante Parker breakout season hasn’t been as great as we would have liked it. It’s like the second season of True Detective. Which should have been a winner with Vince Vaughn and the story about the city of Vernon here in the greater Los Angeles area. But it didn’t really work. But I’m a huge fan of Parker this week going up against the Seahawks, who haven’t been able to stop anybody this season. The Seahawks have allowed the most receiving yards per game to wide receivers this season. And, this just stands to reason, the most points to fantasy receivers.
Consistency is always going to be a problem with the Rams receivers this season. Last week was the Cooper Kupp game, as he finally saw his targets increase and he did get into the end zone against the Bills. But we’re going back to Bobby Trees this week. He’s scored at least 17 points in two of three games this year. And despite a bit a dud last week, he’s still the WR15 on the year. The Giants have allowed four receiving touchdowns this season.
When I think of Allen Lazard. I think of the Lizard King, the pseudonym of Robert California from The Office. And then I think, Robert California was a pretty underrated character, right? Like we only give that season of Robert California the deference and respect in hindsight. Kind of like we now kind of respect the Packers receiver room after the fact because we were all pretty critical of the Packers brass for not selecting a receiver. And maybe, just maybe, we underrated these Packers receivers and maybe it was the right thing to do in not drafting one this offseason. But, no. Still highly irresponsible for not taking a receiver. You’ve gotten away with it for a couple of weeks. And well, probably one more. The Falcons defense isn’t great. They’ve allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers this year. I’m taking Lazard over MVS because he led the team with eight targets, six receptions and 146 yards on Sunday. Those numbers will dip if Davante Adams plays as expected. But Lazard is still a flex play.
Sit 'em
There is panic on the streets of London. Panic on the … what, we have no fans of The Smiths? You millennials and Gen Z kids kill me. But while this D.J. is working the 1s and 2s, he’s rarely a WR1 or WR2. He’s had fewer than 10 fantasy points in two of his three games. He’s third on the team with 4.7 receptions per game. And you might be surprised to learn this, but the Cardinals have allowed the fewest points to wide receivers this season.
Somebody is going to be mad after being humiliated on Monday Night Football. Plus, you know, Ron Rivera has said Dwayne Haskins might not be the starter for much longer. Which is probably for the best. McLaurin was a favorite of ours coming into the season. This matchup is not. He’s a definite bench if you’re in a league that starts just two receivers. He’s more WR3 based on his potential. But really hard to get him into your lineup if you have any sort of depth on your team. I’d rather take a chance with Michael Gallup, Justin Jefferson or even the Lazard King if you have a chance.
Brown had touchdowns in the first two games of the season for the Bills, but was targeted just twice with no receptions in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams because of a calf injury which forced him to miss the second half of the game. I’d keep a close eye on this injury. The matchup is a tough one. The Raiders have allowed only one touchdown to receivers this year. They have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position. So even if Brown suits up this week, I would be careful with this one.
Hilton has had fewer than 10 fantasy points in all three games this season. And that’s what hurts. You settle for a familiar brand name and it really hurts when it lets you down. I mean, you get a letdown by a random, that’s one thing. But Hilton. Man, I feel like I want to complain on Yelp about this. It doesn’t figure to get any easier for Hilton this week. The Bears have not allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver this season.
Green is a great receiver. But it’s taking him some time getting back up to speed. He’s had fewer than nine fantasy points in back-to-back games. He’s currently the WR69 and he’s going up against the Jaguars, who have allowed the 10th-fewest points to receivers this year. And if you noticed what I wrote above, I’d much rather take a chance with Boyd over Green at this point.