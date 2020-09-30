NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

I truly feel for anybody who needed Andrews to come through for them on Monday night, only to have him drop what should have been a touchdown. And now with consecutive weeks of having single-digit points, that can certainly be frustrating. But don’t give up too soon on Andrews. A tight end that was often the third off the board at the position. He did lead the Ravens in targets Monday, which is a good sign. The FT will be without Chase Young this week. Start Andrews with confidence. And go through your leagues to see if anybody got impatient and released him Tuesday. It’s your chance to swoop in and take advantage.