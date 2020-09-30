NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Colts are really tough on tight ends. In fact, they have allowed 3.07 points on average to tight ends this season. So this isn’t going to be easy. But when you look at the target distribution when Nick Foles took over at quarterback, he was looking for Graham. And what we’ve heard about Matt Nagy’s offense, the tight end is very important to making it work. Graham has scored three touchdowns in three games this season. His seven red zone targets lead the team.
Listen, I don’t want to get ahead of myself here. And I’m not going to buy into the stuff about Hockenson being the Gronk of the Lions offense. But he is quietly putting together a nice season. He’s had at least four receptions and 50 yards in every game he’s played this season. The Saints have allowed the most points to the position this season. Hockenson has been a fringe TE1 this year and should be in your lineup this week.
It was a tough day when we lost Blake Jarwin for the season. But Schultz has been a nice replacement. These are the kind of things that injuries can create. Like when the WWE needed somebody to replace Mustafa Ali in the 2019 Elimination Chamber. And Kofi Kingston ended up becoming one of the most over performers in wrestling. I’m not sure Shultuz is there yet. He’s the TE6 over the last two weeks, and the Cowboys are throwing the ball a ton. Dak Prescott leads the NFL with an average of 47.7 pass attempts per game. The Browns have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.
I know, you were bummed when Foster Moreau ended up getting a score against the Patriots. You maybe even shouted, “That helps no one.” Oh wait, that was only me? Cool. But Waller is still seeing 30% of the target share. Like with Graham, it’s important to find a guy who is being targeted a lot. And as a bonus, the Bills have allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends this season.
I truly feel for anybody who needed Andrews to come through for them on Monday night, only to have him drop what should have been a touchdown. And now with consecutive weeks of having single-digit points, that can certainly be frustrating. But don’t give up too soon on Andrews. A tight end that was often the third off the board at the position. He did lead the Ravens in targets Monday, which is a good sign. The FT will be without Chase Young this week. Start Andrews with confidence. And go through your leagues to see if anybody got impatient and released him Tuesday. It’s your chance to swoop in and take advantage.
Sit 'em
Ertz currently stands as the TE14, despite a rash of injuries to the Eagles pass catchers. Included in that list of injured players is Dallas Goedert who is expected to miss at least a couple weeks. Ertz has scored fewer than 11 fantasy points in two of his three games. The 49ers have allowed the fewest fantasy points per games to tight ends this season (3.0) and the fewest receptions per game to the position (1.7). It’s especially tough for Ertz being the focal point of the offense.
I know I’ve said that you want to have as many shares of that Seahawks offense as possible. But we have to draw the line someplace. There are times where you see Olsen up to his old tricks again, being wide open in the middle of the field. But he’s averaging less than 10 fantasy points per game and 3.7 targets per game. The Dolphins have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season (7.4) and the fourth-fewest receptions per game to the position (2.7).
Hurst scored a touchdown last week against the Bears. Which was great. But he still finished with 7.1 fantasy points which is the minimum and the absolute worst because once he scored that touchdown you thought he was in store for a monster game. But nope, it was all Calvin Ridley and the receivers who would end up getting the production. The Packers have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Look, Henry is probably too good to leave out of your lineup this week. He is the TE10 of the season. But he’s coming off a game where he had a season-low of 50 receiving yards. Tampa Bay has been tough on tight ends this season and is one of a few teams that have not allowed a touchdown to the position. Make sure you check out the latest NFL.com fantasy rankings for your final decision.