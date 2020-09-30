NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

If you’ve followed me for any number of years, you know that I always find my kicker and I have him on basically all of my teams. Rodrigo has been my dude this year. He’s scored double-digit points in each of the past two games. He’s made multiple field goals in every game. And in this game against the Bears, you want ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ to be good enough to dive the ball into Bears territory, but not good enough to punch it into the end zone.