NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

If you’ve followed me for any number of years, you know that I always find my kicker and I have him on basically all of my teams. Rodrigo has been my dude this year. He’s scored double-digit points in each of the past two games. He’s made multiple field goals in every game. And in this game against the Bears, you want Philip Rivers to be good enough to dive the ball into Bears territory, but not good enough to punch it into the end zone.