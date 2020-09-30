NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
If you’ve followed me for any number of years, you know that I always find my kicker and I have him on basically all of my teams. Rodrigo has been my dude this year. He’s scored double-digit points in each of the past two games. He’s made multiple field goals in every game. And in this game against the Bears, you want Philip Rivers to be good enough to dive the ball into Bears territory, but not good enough to punch it into the end zone.
I’ll be honest here (not that I was lying previously), but Zane hasn’t crushed it like I would have imagined. He’s been good, averaging nine points per to rank as the K12. But still kind of not what you expected. Like when you see a photo of food on IG compared to what it looks like when you actually order it. But Zane has the second-most 50-yard field goals this season. The Panthers have allowed the ninth-most extra points this season. So there is hope.
He’s been missing a lot of kicks. And he’s not scored double-digit points in any game this season. Which is a problem because the Rams offense should provide double-digit points from the kicking position every week. And the dude was a seventh-round draft pick. I don’t want to say that he’s kicking for his job this week, but he needs to come through against the Giants, who have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers this year.
He’s averaging just under nine points per game this season, partly because of the Eagles' struggles this season. But he has made six field goals this year, which is the ninth-highest total. The 49ers have such a stout defense, they don’t allow a lot of touchdowns. But have allowed the fourth-most field goal attempts on the season.
Sit 'em
The Chiefs offense is amazing. But the defense is never going to get the proper respect because the offense is so good. It’s like McDonald’s coffee, which is actually pretty good. But nobody is going there for the coffee. Well, I am if I’m picking stuff up for the kids. The Chiefs are allowing the eighth-fewest points to kickers this season.
Gano has struggled, as the Giants have with a tough early slate of games in 2020. He’s currently averaging just a touch over seven points per game. The Giants have averaged three red zone drives per game, which is the lowest total in the NFL. And I know the Bills scored a lot of points against the Rams last week, but this is still a tough matchup for the Giants. The Rams have allowed the seventh-fewest points to kickers.
He’s scored 10 fantasy points per game this season, which is easily in the top 10. But he’s got a tough matchup this week against the Cardinals who have allowed just four extra points on the entire season. Which is pretty remarkable. And you will note, Christian McCaffrey is out. Which means the offense, which has averaged 22.3 points per game this season, is going to have a tougher battle.
I’m not starting McManus as a boycott for the Broncos not starting Blake Bortles. How do you deny us Blake Bortles on Thursday Night Football? Brett Rypien is going to get the start this week. And I do understand it’s against the Jets. But let’s give a little pride to the Jets defense playing at home in prime time. I mean, I shouldn’t, but I am.