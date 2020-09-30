NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

Thankfully for all the heat I’ve received for saying to start ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿, I’ve received just as much love for calling Robinson back in August. LOL. Just kidding. The internet doesn’t work that way. You’re an idiot for your mistakes and that’s all people remember. Which is fine. Adventure. Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things. So it’s all good. Fan of Robinson this week against the Bengals. He’s had at least 90 yards in every game this season. He’s had at least 120 in back-to-back. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs. You start him. And I know some of you have asked about him being a sell-high candidate. I don’t know, dude. You find a RB who gets 56% of the snaps and has at least 17 touches in every game this season and that is a dude I want to keep.