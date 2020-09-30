NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

I know it’s dangerous to look at what Russell Wilson did to the Cowboys and think to yourself, “oh wow, the next quarterback should be able to go out and do that.” That’s similar to me watching Rory McIlroy get out of trouble by swinging his 3-iron left-handed and then me going to the local muni and thinking I can make that exact same shot. Because here’s the spoiler alert, I certainly cannot do that. So I will look at the Cowboys nine passing touchdowns allowed this season with a small grain of salt, knowing that Wilson did that five times. But it should be noted the Cowboys have allowed at least two touchdown passes in back-to-back games. And Goff was able to move the ball on them, too, but gave up production to the running back. Which is a huge danger for the Brows in this situation. But I always shoot for bogey par anyway. And as a reminder, please check the rankings. Aaron Rodgers, Russell, Dak and Lamar have the best QB matchups this week. But I don’t think I need to tell you that. I just don’t want to read on Twitter that you started Baker over Rodgers because I AM NOT SAYING THAT.