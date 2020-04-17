NFL draft: Javon Kinlaw eager for next chapter of Hollywood tale

"Oh yeah -- I was going to do everything. I had prepared for that," he said. "That was my mindset. I was ready to just blow some people away because no one has really seen how I work without the pads on. For that not to happen, it was kind of like a punch to the gut, honestly. I was so ready for it. I was ready to just go out there and dominate and do my thing. I just didn't get the chance. It is what it is."