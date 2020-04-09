58 prospects to virtually participate in NFL draft

Fifty-eight prospects will participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, which takes place April 23-25.

The list of prospects is highlighted by seven quarterbacks, including potential first-round selections LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah St.'s Jordan Love. Also included potential top-10 picks: Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, OSU cornerback Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The NFL announced Monday that the league would hold a "fully virtual" draft due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. League and club facilities are set to remain closed indefinitely to ensure the NFL is in compliance with current novel coronavirus regulations, and therefore clubs were advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel advised to be in separate locations, using phone and the internet to communicate.

Details on how the prospects will participate in the draft are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Here is the full list of prospects who will virtually participate in the 2020 NFL Draft:

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB

Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Austin Jackson, USC OT

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR

Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Grant Delpit, LSU S

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Joe Burrow, LSU QB

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB

Josh Jones, Houston OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE

Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB

Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G

Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB

Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR

Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE