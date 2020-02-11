NFC West rookie grades: 49ers, Cardinals got cornerstone stars

In his first six drafts as Cardinals GM, Steve Keim largely whiffed on a pretty crucial area of talent accumulation: the first round. Here are Arizona's Round 1 selections from 2013 through '18: Jonathan Cooper (No. 7 overall pick), Deone Bucannon (27), D.J. Humphries (24), Robert Nkemdiche (29), Haason Reddick (13), Josh Rosen (10). And then Keim raised a lot of eyebrows last April when he selected a quarterback in the top 10 for the second consecutive draft. But Murray proved Keim right by becoming the first No. 1 overall pick to earn Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year honors since Cam Newton in 2011. In a related story, Murray also followed in Newton's footsteps by becoming the second rookie quarterback -- and just the sixth QB of any experience level -- to post a 3,500/500 NFL season in passing/rushing yards. With the dual-threat playmaker running Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense, Arizona jumped from dead last in Football Outsiders' Offensive DVOA metric in 2018 all the way up to 13th. (In fact, the Cards finished this past season ranked No. 7 in weighted DVOA, which provides a more accurate assessment of how efficiently an offense is running in the moment, as opposed to over the course of the entire season.) Although they took an unconventional route to get here, the Cards now have a 22-year-old franchise quarterback to build around -- and that alone makes this a highly successful draft class. Though it would have been nice if one of the three receivers Arizona selected had been able to provide a modicum of production. Isabella, a polarizing second-round pick, had an 88-yard touchdown and a 55-yard catch-and-run in back-to-back weeks -- unfortunately, those were basically the only two plays he made all season. On defense, Murphy was thrown right into the deep end of the pool, starting all 16 games, and he struggled to keep his head above water. Meanwhile, Thompson provided encouraging Year 1 returns for a fifth-round supplemental draft pick.