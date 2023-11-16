New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

It's been a chaotic four-day span for Jack Jones.

The cornerback played in the New England Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

By Monday, he was waived by the Patriots upon the team's return to the United States.

By Tuesday, he was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

And on Wednesday, he was in Vegas, attempting to explain the emotional roller coaster, admitting he was hurt by his release and has plenty of inspiration going forward.

As for his exit and fall from grace in Boston, he didn't go into too much detail, but believes he just didn't mesh well with the Patriots.

"I would say it wasn't the best fit," Jones said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. "I can't really speak too much about it, just because I'm not on the coaching staff. I can't call it. Just wasn't the best fit, but I'm glad to be here."

Jones joins a Raiders secondary that's ranked eighth against the pass. He called it "elite" and professed his desire to "help out" wherever he could "fit in."

He fit in well with the Patriots as a rookie in 2022, but in 2023 things went south and his release didn't leave him unscathed.

"That was the team that drafted me, that gave me an opportunity," Jones said. "When you get drafted, it's your mindset you're going to spend the next four years there, but unfortunately that didn't happen. I'm blessed to be here now."

Though the Patriots are still the only team Jones has played for in his short one-plus-year NFL career, he's very familiar with his new head coach, Antonio Pierce. The Raiders' current interim coach was Jones' head coach in high school at Long Beach Poly and an assistant at Arizona State when Jones played there.

Pierce appreciates Jones' ability to make plays on the ball and believes he'll add depth and competition at the back end. He's also clearly emotionally invested in the 25-year-old.