Around the NFL

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 04:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cornerback Jack Jones has quickly found a new home with a familiar face at head coach.

Jones, waived on Monday by the New England Patriots, has been claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday.

Jones will reunite with Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce was Jones' high school head coach at Long Beach Poly and later was an assistant at Arizona State when Jones played there from 2019-2021.

Jones, 25, started 13 games as a rookie for the Patriots last season and showed worlds of promise, but has had a trying follow-up season.

He's played in five games with zero starts in 2023, earning a 46.6 overall grade from PFF.

Jones has also been troubled with off-field issues.

Related Links

He was arrested in June at Logan Airport in Boston after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage. Jones agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in a plea deal in which eight of nine weapons charges were dropped.

Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson were each benched to start the Patriots' Week 9 game after reportedly returning to the team hotel after curfew. Jones was also benched at the onset of the team's Week 10 game against the Colts, which proved to be his last game with the Pats.

As the Patriots linger at 2-8, Jones heads to a Raiders team that is 2-0 under Pierce, who was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels.

At 5-5, Las Vegas has found some renewed hope and might offer Jones the same.

Related Content

news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players

A look at efforts the NFL is undertaking using data sensor technology to improve player health and safety.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on fourth down calls: 'Just wear a diaper before some of these games'

Head coach Dan Campbell went four of five on fourth down on Sunday and has some advice for those watching any Lions game this year. "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games," he said.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is electric when he gets the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Mitchell should see a larger share of reps this Thursday night vs. the Bengals.
news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

With the Buffalo Bills losing to a game-winning field goal to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game that "it's no secret that the clock's ticking."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 