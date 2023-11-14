Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

He was arrested in June at Logan Airport in Boston after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage. Jones agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in a plea deal in which eight of nine weapons charges were dropped.

Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson were each benched to start the Patriots' Week 9 game after reportedly returning to the team hotel after curfew. Jones was also benched at the onset of the team's Week 10 game against the Colts, which proved to be his last game with the Pats.

As the Patriots linger at 2-8, Jones heads to a Raiders team that is 2-0 under Pierce, who was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels.