New Bengals RB Zack Moss ready to do whatever is needed of him in first season in Cincy

He finished as the Colts' leading rusher on the year with career-highs in rushing attempts (183), yards (794) and touchdowns (5) in 14 appearances, eight starts. Moss also tacked on 27 receptions for 192 yards and a pair of TDs through the air, underscoring his versatility in the offense.

For his efforts Moss was rewarded in free agency with a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bengals, and now has the chance to build on his breakout year with his new squad.

With Mixon's trade, Cincinnati loses its leading rusher of the past few seasons, tasking Moss and second-year RB Chase Brown with filling in the gaps.

The Bengals ranked 31st in the league in rushing yards last season, with Mixon accounting for over two-thirds of their 1,527 total rush yards. With the bell-cow RB gone a revitalization of the unit is sorely needed, and it looks like this time it'll be more of a committee approach.

Moss is expected to split duties with Brown, whose 44 carries for 179 yards were second on the team in 2023 despite seeing limited action as a rookie. But to what extent the snaps will be divided is yet to be determined, according to offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

"It's definitely going to be collaborative," Pitcher said. "You look across the league at that position anymore, and I think you're best off when you're sharing the workload with multiple people. Whether it's two, three, four people. Everybody kind of fills their role. We'll figure it out, but it comes back to what I've been saying all offseason. 'What's it going to take this week?'"

Cincinnati has also established itself as more of a pass-focused offense, considering the firepower brought by Burrow, which can lead to fewer opportunities for a running back. But when asked about how he views his role in this type of offense, Moss said that doesn't change his determination, just his approach, looking to find new ways to be an impact.