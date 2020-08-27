New All-Pros for 2020 NFL season: Bosa brothers will shine

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

I was fortunate to accomplish a lot in my nine-year NFL career, but one of the highlights was being selected to The Associated Press' All-Pro first team in 2011.

Getting recognized for your play is a huge deal for any NFL player, and that selection validated the work I had put in my entire life. It's a tremendous honor to be considered the best of the best.

Who might get to experience that thrill after the 2020 season? With my playing career in the rear view, I decided to scan the league and select a crop of five promising players with the potential to unseat picks on the 2019 All-Pro first team. Let's jump right in.

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
Houston Texans · Quarterback

Replacing: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens


Watson told reporters last week that he's "trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship, won a national championship. So, of course, I'm trying to get a Super Bowl." To check that final title box, the fourth-year pro needs to have an MVP-level season -- which, in turn, would put him in this spot. Watson, who has a 101.0 career passer rating, has shown improvement in each of the last three seasons, culminating in a career-high 33 total touchdowns last season and his first playoff win -- in which he and the Texans overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to top the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Wild Card Round. The magic abruptly ended against Patrick Mahomes the following week. Then, in the offseason, Bill O'Brien traded away Watson's biggest, most reliable weapon (DeAndre Hopkins). Without the perennial All-Pro receiver, Watson will have to be the guy and make things happen on the regular. Watson is fully capable of establishing himself among the position's elite, and I think he will.  

Mike Evans
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Wide receiver

Replacing: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals


Evans has been a dominant receiver in this league since he was drafted, recording 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons (something only he and Hall of Famer Randy Moss have done). The thing is, Evans hasn't achieved the notoriety of other top wideouts primarily because the Bucs haven't been relevant. Seriously -- Evans has experienced one winning season. But it feels as if that's all about to change with Tom Brady in town. I expect Evans to embrace everything that comes with catching passes from the six-time Super Bowl champion. And with five prime-time games on the schedule, Evans will no longer fly under the radar, instead getting the chance to showcase his abilities in the national spotlight weekly. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Bucs' offense, but Evans will get his targets -- and, finally, the recognition he deserves.  

Trent Williams
Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers · Left tackle

Replacing: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens


I was shocked to find out that Williams has never been named first-team All-Pro. It doesn't seem right. When he's on the field and healthy, the seven-time Pro Bowler is one of the best left tackles in the game. Could 2020 be the year when Williams puts another notch in his belt? You bet. Traded to the 49ers in a draft-day transaction after missing all of his final season with Washington, Williams joins a tremendously talented team -- and, like, Mike Evans, he should reap the benefits of playing in the national spotlight. I know some might be concerned with the fact that Williams hasn't played a snap since 2018, but reports out of camp suggest he's fresh, healthy and ready to roll. I mean, he's stonewalling Nick Bosa, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, in practice. Speaking of ...

Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers · Edge rusher


Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers · Edge rusher

Replacing: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Step aside, Mr. Jones and Mr. Watt. It's the year of the Bosa bros. It feels like it's only a matter of time before both Bosas earn All-Pro honors, so why not project them to do it together? Nick is coming off a dominant rookie campaign, and Joey just got paid. Last season, the 49ers rookie logged nine sacks, 25 QB hits and 16 tackles for loss, while ranking fourth in the NFL in total pressures (60) and pressure rate (13.9%, among those with a minimum of 250 pass rush snaps), per Next Gen Stats. The Chargers defensive end recorded 11.5 sacks and a career highs in QB hits (31) and 18 tackles for loss (third-most in the NFL) in 2019. If the pair can stay healthy -- here's to hoping Nick heals quickly from the muscle strain in his leg -- I wouldn't be surprised if the Bosa bros claimed the league's top two edge rusher spots for years to come. 

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter

Related Content

NFL Hot or Not: Rookie running backs turning heads in camp
news

NFL Hot or Not: Rookie running backs turning heads in camp

Marc Sessler dishes on what's hot -- and what's not -- in the NFL. One delicious development: the buzz generating from this rookie RB class.
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. The players were reacting to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

Detroit Lions' response to Jacob Blake shooting affirmation of sea change in NFL

The Detroit Lions' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake gave Jim Trotter goosebumps. He writes how the moment came to be and why it's affirmation of a sea change in the NFL.
Bill Nunn was hired as a scout by the Steelers in 1968 and his ability to identify talent played a pivotal role in the team's run to four titles in the 1970s.
news

Induction for Hall of Fame finalist Bill Nunn long overdue

Finally, Bill Nunn is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jim Trotter explains why the former Steelers scout's induction is long overdue.
2020 NFL season: 1 pivotal rookie for each of the 32 teams
news

2020 NFL season: 1 pivotal rookie for each of the 32 teams

Which newbies must deliver for their respective teams to succeed in 2020? Lance Zierlein identifies one pivotal rookie for each of the NFL's 32 organizations.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas III defends on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Ravens release Earl Thomas: Sorting out winners, losers

Earl Thomas is no longer with the Baltimore Ravens after the team released the star safety to cap a drama-filled weekend. Judy Battista breaks down the winners and losers from the move.
Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive NFL rookies
news

Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive NFL rookies

With training camps in full swing, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his projections for seven of the NFL's top defensive rookies in 2020. Will Chase Young post double-digit sacks for Washington?
Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive NFL rookies
news

Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive NFL rookies

With training camps in full swing, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his projections for 12 of the NFL's top offensive rookies in 2020. Will Joe Burrow be an instant success for the Bengals?
NFL backup quarterback rankings: Where do rookies slot in?
news

NFL backup quarterback rankings: Where do rookies slot in?

In 2020, having a backup plan is vital. With that in mind, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the NFL's backup quarterbacks, 1-32. Where do the rookies slot in?
Five NFL free agent-team fits: Jadeveon Clowney to Patriots?
news

Five NFL free agent-team fits: Jadeveon Clowney to Patriots?

With less than four weeks until Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, a handful of notable free agents -- including Jadeveon Clowney and Devonta Freeman -- remain unsigned. Ali Bhanpuri identifies veteran-team fits at five different positions.
ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track
news

ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track

Is there any way his break from Bill Belichick DIDN'T affect Tom Brady? Can Ron Rivera jump-start a revival in Washington? As the 2020 NFL season draws nearer, Marc Sessler identifies one storyline to track for every letter of the alphabet.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with fans after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-31. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

How George Kittle got paid: The high-stakes, high-strain story behind a record-setting deal

George Kittle just became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, but the contract negotiations weren't easy. "It was like playing the game Jenga while on a motorboat in a stormy sea," Kittle's agent told Michael Silver. Go behind the scenes on how this record-breaking deal came about.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL