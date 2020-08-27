New All-Pros for 2020 NFL season: Bosa brothers will shine

Replacing: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals





Evans has been a dominant receiver in this league since he was drafted, recording 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons (something only he and Hall of Famer Randy Moss have done). The thing is, Evans hasn't achieved the notoriety of other top wideouts primarily because the Bucs haven't been relevant. Seriously -- Evans has experienced one winning season. But it feels as if that's all about to change with Tom Brady in town. I expect Evans to embrace everything that comes with catching passes from the six-time Super Bowl champion. And with five prime-time games on the schedule, Evans will no longer fly under the radar, instead getting the chance to showcase his abilities in the national spotlight weekly. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Bucs' offense, but Evans will get his targets -- and, finally, the recognition he deserves.