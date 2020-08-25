Around the NFL

49ers DE Nick Bosa week-to-week with muscle strain in leg

Published: Aug 25, 2020 at 04:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nick Bosa isn't 100% with less than three weeks before the season kicks off, but it sounds as if things could've been worse.

Bosa is week-to-week with a muscle strain in his leg, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

The strain was discovered by an MRI after Bosa had complained of soreness in his legs, which resulted in a day off, according to Shanahan. Bosa's condition worsened following the day off, leading to the MRI and revelation of a legitimate issue.

Shanahan said he was glad Bosa had the off day when he did, because it led to the MRI. Otherwise, Bosa would have practiced and could have injured himself further.

Bosa's absence takes away the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection who makes a significant impact on San Francisco's stout defensive front. Its strength still lies in the group, though, and while missing Bosa means taking the field without a game-altering force off the edge, the Niners can weather the loss.

With 19 days remaining between now and the 49ers' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco has the luxury of time to put Bosa on ice and allow his injury to heal.

Related Content

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley saw his carries decrease before his exit from L.A. Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter knows his knee has been an issue and expects the running back to have between 15-25 touches per game.
Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans
news

Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans

The Bengals, Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Rams and Vikings all announced on Tuesday plans to begin the 2020 campaign without fans.
Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting
news

Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by Kenosha (Wis.) Police.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on from the sideline during an NFL week one football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Colts in overtime 30-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a sprained shoulder, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Bill Nunn, who served as a scout and assistant director of player personnel for the Steelers from 1968 to 2014, has been selected as the contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looking for compromise regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he wants to find a compromise with his players regarding protests during the national anthem this season and would prefer to implement a policy in which the team kneels before but not during the playing of the national anthem.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Eagles re-engage Zach Ertz on contract talks

Zach Ertz might soon receive a contract extension after George Kittle and Travis Kelce reset the market. The Eagles have re-engaged with the tight end's representation, Ian Rapoport reported.
A general, overall view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium as seen from the upper level during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings to play first two 2020 home games at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans in attendance

Add the Vikings to the growing list of teams that won't be able to host fans this September. The organization announced Tuesday its first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green stands on the field during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Bengals receiver A.J. Green is expected to return to practice tomorrow, coach Zac Taylor said during his appearance on Inside Training Camp Live. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Budda Baker, Cardinals agree to 4-year, $59 million extension

The Arizona Cardinals are making Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Baker is set to sign a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $33.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 
news

Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 

Free-agent safety Earl Thomas would love to play in Dallas. Unfortunately for him, the Cowboys are not expected to sign the former All-Pro, Ian Rapoport reports.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL