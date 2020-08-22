Around the NFL

For Deshaun Watson to be 'legendary,' Texans needs to win Super Bowl

Published: Aug 22, 2020 at 08:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A legitimately large step was taken for Deshaun Watson last season when he rallied his Houston Texans past the Buffalo Bills for an AFC Wild-Card Round playoff triumph.

The comeback victory served as the initial postseason win in Watson's now-three-year NFL career and the first for the franchise since 2016.

For Watson, it's a hopeful foreshadowing of a phenomenal future ahead for the ultra-talented quarterback and the Texans as he heads into his fourth season.

"That's top priority, yeah, for sure. I'm trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship, won a national championship. So, of course, I'm trying to get a Super Bowl," Watson told reporters on Friday. "I'm trying to, of course, be legendary. That's my word since college. For me to be that, I have to win a Super Bowl, and definitely win it with the Houston Texans."

Though last season saw Watson earn his first playoff win, as he mentioned, he's no stranger to championships.

As a junior at Gainesville (Georgia) High in the fall of 2012, he quarterbacked his Red Elephants to a Class AAAAA state title, churning out a ridiculous 74 touchdowns – 50 through the air and 24 on the ground – with north of 4,000 yards passing and 1,400 yards rushing.

From there, he moved on to Clemson and once more found ultimate success in his junior season, quarterbacking Clemson to its first-ever national title.

While Watson deviated from his script a bit and didn't win a title in his third season with the Texans, he still got the playoff win and a repeat as AFC South kingpins.

As Watson zeroes in on a legendary career, perhaps of utmost importance in his comments was his proclamation that he "definitely" had to win a Super Bowl with the Texans.

With a new contract seemingly coming at any time, Watson made it clear that team success is paramount for his legacy and he has no designs of doing it anywhere other than Houston.

He's well-aware the success will be unprecedented, too, and that it's a long road ahead to legendary, but that's the goal.  

"We've never won one here before, we haven't even came on the brink, of winning one. We gotta get to that game before that and then, of course, we can think about that," Watson said. "I'm trying to create history and continue that and make it a dynasty."

Related Content

Raiders hold practice at Allegiant Stadium: 'Welcome to the Death Star'
news

Raiders hold practice at Allegiant Stadium: 'Welcome to the Death Star'

The Las Vegas Raiders held practice at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, and the team got a first-hand look at their new, $1.9 billion home. 
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera says he's 'fortunate' after cancer diagnosis, will continue coaching

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was recently diagnosed with cancer. He says that he will receive several different treatments and continue coaching at a healthy pace.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
news

Jaguars DE Josh Mauro suspended five games for violating NFL PED policy

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Mauro will miss the first five games of the 2020 season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on during warmups prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer concerned about 'disadvantage' of fan attendance in some NFL stadiums

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes teams who are planning to still have fans in their home stadiums could possess a competitive advantage at the start of the 2020 season. 
49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

Daily training camp tussles between defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become "must-see TV," in the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch. 
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Melvin Ingram signed adjusted contract before returning to Chargers practice

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram returned to practice Friday after signing an adjusted contract that guarantees his 2020 salary, Mike Garafolo reported.
Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers
news

Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions announced on Friday they will have no fans in attendance for their home openers, with the Lions adding they will be sans fans for their first two home games.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Zach Ertz dealing with upper-body injury; Eagles list TE as day-to-day

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with a upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, Mike Garafolo reported.
Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen
news

Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice for personal reasons, which allowed the team to get a better look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen.
Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady and veterans around the league are not practicing Friday. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field
news

Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

For the first time since the start of training camp, Melvin Ingram returned to the practice field. The Chargers defensive end is seeking a contract extension as he enters his final year of his deal.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL