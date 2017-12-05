Neil deGrasse Tyson has takes on Seahawks' lateral

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night's key conference showdown between the Eagles and Seahawks, Russell Wilson scrambled on third-and-9 and, as Eagles defenders closed in, flipped the ball to running back Mike Davis, who had been running alongside his quarterback. Davis took possession of the pigskin and rumbled another dozen yards for a 23-yard gain. The Seahawks finished off the drive with a touchdown and went on to win the game, 24-10.