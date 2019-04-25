Music City brings country flavor to NFL draft

Late Thursday night, presuming the club doesn't trade out of its slot, the Tennessee Titans will bring local interest in the draft to a fever pitch with the No. 19 overall pick. Coach Mike Vrabel's team has needs on the defensive line, primarily, and could net a special talent in what is considered a bountifully rich draft at that position. NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis has pegged the Titans for Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons. The feeling on Broadway seems to lean toward the defensive line, as well. Over at the Tequila Cowboy, a pack of Titans fans clamored for FSU edge rusher Brian Burns. Across the street at the Whiskey Bent Saloon, they wanted Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.