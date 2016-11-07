Muhammad Wilkerson missed his own birthday cake

Basic tenet of the Friend Code: Never blow off a party being held in your honor.
Muhammad Wilkerson apparently never got that memo. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, citing two sources close to the team, reported on Monday's edition of Up To The Minute Live that the Jets' star defensive lineman missed a walk-through before the team's Week 7 game against the Ravens as well as a planned gathering in a defensive meeting room to celebrate Wilkerson's 27th birthday.
"I'm told they even had a cake ready to go for him and he didn't show up," said Garafolo, in a quote that should be on the tombstone of this lost Jets season.
Garafolo confirmed reports that both Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson have exhibited a pattern of showing up late to meetings. Jets coach Todd Bowles -- who Garafolo says has been "pushed to the brink" by the behavior of his two young stars -- benched both players for the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
I wonder if they still ate the cake.