More than 30 Super Bowl XLVII events to be held in New Orleans

NEW YORK -- Super Bowl XLVII brings much more than football to New Orleans. Throughout the weeks preceding the game, more than 30 charitable activities and community outreach events will enliven and enrich the community and provide lasting legacies.
Super Bowl Week activities will also include the announcement of the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the presentation of the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, and a celebration of the positive impact of the Super Bowl with the Super Saturday of Service.
The following are just some of the ways the NFL and Super Bowl XLVII will benefit the host community:
SUPER BOWL XLVII ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM
The NFL Environmental Program has developed a series of initiatives to minimize the impact of Super Bowl activities on the local and global environment. Environmental projects are developed in partnership with the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl XLVII Host Committee and local, state and national organizations. These initiatives include:
Solid Waste Management/Recycling - Comprehensive solid waste management at major NFL event facilities. This project diverts waste from local landfills through recycling and reusing potential waste materials. Sites include the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, site of the NFL Experience Driven by GMC, and the hotels serving as team headquarters and NFL headquarters.
Prepared Food Recovery - Extra prepared food from Super Bowl XLVII events will be collected for donation in partnership with Second Harvest, a New Orleans-based non profit community food bank. Food recovered through this effort will go to soup kitchens, shelters and other local organizations that provide meals to those in need.
Materials Donation - Decorative materials, building materials, office supplies and other reusable items will be recovered in partnership with the Green Project of New Orleans. Some materials are appropriate for reuse, while others will be used as fund raising auction items or remanufactured into new products.
Sports Equipment and Book Donation Project - The Super Kids-Super Sharing Sports Equipment and Book Donation project was developed in partnership with the New Orleans Saints, the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl XLVII Host Committee, Kingsley House and public and private schools in the greater New Orleans area. Local students are bringing gently used or new books and sports equipment to their schools. These items will be collected, then donated to preselected local schools and organizations serving children in need.
Climate Change Initiative - Steps being taken to reduce the overall greenhouse gas impact of Super Bowl activities and events include:
» Use of renewable energy offsets to "green" the power usage at major Super Bowl XLVII event venues including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Super Bowl XLVII Media Center, NFL Super Bowl headquarters, the NFL Experience Football Theme Park and the AFC and NFC team hotels. These energy offsets are provided by host committee sponsor Entergy and will include travel offsets to reduce the environmental impact of air travel by NFL staff and the two Super Bowl teams.
» Several thousand trees are being planted in local neighborhoods in partnership with the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl XLVII Host Committee and Hike 4 Katrina as part of the overall "greening" of Super Bowl XLVII.
On Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., the NFL, in partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will host a "health fiesta" at St. Martin Episcopal School (225 Green Acres Rd., Metairie, La.). The NFL and LULAC will offer fitness-focused activities and information about local health resources and the NFL PLAY 60 campaign for local Latino youth and families. Youth attendees will participate in a number of NFL PLAY 60 skills and drills led by USA Football coaches. These activities will help introduce kids to the game of football in a non-intimidating, non-contact way.
NFL PREP 100 SERIES
On Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27, NFL Player Engagement will kick off the PREP 100 Series in New Orleans. The event will host 100 local student-athletes who will participate in two days of classroom instruction stressing player health and safety, as well as on-field instruction focusing on proper techniques and player improvement drills. The student-athletes will be selected based upon academic achievement, athletic experience, leadership activities, and coach and teacher recommendations.
Participants will receive on field coaching from former NFL players including Brentson Buckner, Mo Colllins and Ethan Horton, as well as participate in sessions with current and former NFL players discussing the importance of education, mental and physical awareness, and violence prevention. NFL Player Engagement programming assists players in reaching their highest potential on and off-the-field with the guidance, support, and resources provided at clinics like these.
SUPER BOWL XLVII ONE WORLD SUPER HUDDLE
New Orleans area fifth graders will learn about the differences that make them unique and the similarities that bring them together as part of the NFL's diversity program "One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms." On Monday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., eight classes from varying ethnic and racial backgrounds who have been communicating with each other through pen-pal letters will meet for the first time at the New Orleans Audubon Zoo (6500 Magazine St.).
Together, they will learn about the cultural significance of the Louisiana Wetlands, discuss similarities and differences among animals from around the world, dance to Brazilian Samba, and more. Students also will have the opportunity to learn more about their pen pals and interact with NFL players.
Local schools participating in the One World event are as follows: Lusher Charter School, Hynes School, Arden Cahill Academy, Esperanza Charter School, Alice Harte School, Langston Hughes Academy, Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, St. Catherine of Siena School.
HEALTHY COOKING DEMONSTRATION & DINNER
On Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., the NFL will host a healthy, Latin-inspired cooking demonstration led by Chef Aaron Sanchez for members of the Latino Farmers Cooperative of Louisiana. Kathia Duran, Exec. Dir. of the Cooperative, was the 2012 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award recipient from New Orleans. Following the Spanish-language demonstration, dinner will be served to all attendees. The event will take place upstairs at August Restaurant (301 Tchoupitoulas St.).
NFL referee Alberto Riveron will join the group to speak about NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, and the importance of exercise and healthy diet.
As part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, NFL players including New Orleans native and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart will visit Fifth Ward Junior High School (81419 Highway 21, Bush, La.) to host a special fitness activity on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 9:30-11 a.m. The NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, developed in conjunction with the American Heart Association, is the primary in-school curriculum for NFL PLAY 60. More than 150 4th-6th grade students at Fifth Ward Junior High took part in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, a Super Bowl program that taught students the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity.
More than 16,000 4th-6th graders from the New Orleans area participated in the Challenge in the months leading up to Super Bowl week. Kinect for Xbox 360 will also be at the school, giving kids an additional way to get active. An Xbox 360 with Kinect will be donated to the school. Kinect for Xbox 360 is an NFL PLAY 60 sponsor and will be involved in a number of events throughout Super Bowl week.
Fifth Ward Junior High will receive a $2,500 NFL PLAY 60 grant to be used toward the purchase of health and fitness equipment. Riverside Elementary in Pearl River, La. and Clearwood Jr. High in Slidell, La. also will receive $2,500 grants for their exceptional participation in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge.
NFL PLAY 60 and Scholastic have been working together for the last two years to hold week-long Scholastic Read & Rise™ Book Fairs at schools across the country to help put books into the hands of children who need them most, predominantly in Hispanic-populated communities. During Super Bowl week, they will host a special Super Bowl XLVII literacy event at Chateau Elementary School (4121 Medoc Dr., Kenner, La.), which will include a week-long Scholastic Book Fair, a special school-wide reading assembly, and a Family Night event.
As part of the event, NFL PLAY 60 will donate a gift certificate to every student to purchase a new book at the Scholastic Book Fair.
The Scholastic Read and Rise Family Night, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 5-7 p.m., will educate parents and students about the importance of bringing a healthy lifestyle into their homes, as well as ways to build a library and raise a reader at home. While parents attend the literacy workshop, students will experience a 30-mintue NFL PLAY 60 clinic led by NFL players and staff. Afterward, parents and students will reunite for a Klutz Build-a-Book activity, where they will create their very own book together.
During the reading assembly, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., NFL players will address students about the importance of being active and healthy and doing well in school. Players will then read from their favorite childhood books to students.
THE NFL EXPERIENCE DRIVEN BY GMC
The NFL Experience Driven by GMC, pro football's interactive theme park, will return to New Orleans for the first time in a decade from Wednesday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Feb. 3. Located at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.), the NFL Experience puts the ball in the fans' hands, allowing them to run, pass, punt and kick like the pros while enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of Super Bowl XLVII.
Covering more than 850,000 square feet, the NFL Experience will provide visitors of all ages with an opportunity to test their football skills in a variety of fun interactive attractions including: Quarterback Challenge, a passing accuracy game; Run to Daylight, timed 40-yard dash; and Extra Point Kick, a field goal kick game. The kid-friendly NFL Rush Zone offers scaled-down versions of games and attractions for children 3-10 years-old and NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Clinics, targeted for kids ages 6-12, allow participants to engage in non-contact action while learning lessons on teamwork from current and former NFL players. Fans can also learn more about the NFL's health and safety work and community outreach through interactive exhibits.
After testing their punt, pass and kick skills, fans can head to the Super Bowl XLVII Memorabilia Show; the nation's largest football memorabilia exhibit that features rare collectibles, original prints and figurines from leading manufacturers.
The 30,000 square-foot NFL SHOP at Super Bowl presented by Visa offers fans a unique shopping experience complete with largest offering of official NFL limited edition Super Bowl XLVII merchandise and the latest in authentic NFL products. NFL SHOP at Super Bowl presented by Visa will be open early for local residents starting Friday, Jan. 25-Sunday, Jan. 27 and reopening with the launch of the NFL Experience Wednesday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Feb. 3.
Tickets to the NFL Experience are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under, and permit entry for a particular day and time. Tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (866) TIX-4NFL (849-4635), online at www.SuperBowl.com or at Mercedes Benz Superdome box office at Gate A. Beginning Jan. 30, opening day of NFL Experience driven by GMC, fans can purchase tickets at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center box office. Tickets sold at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center box office will go on sale one hour before opening daily. Tickets purchased by phone and online are subject to a Ticketmaster service charge.
Proceeds from NFL Experience ticket sales will support philanthropic initiatives for youth in New Orleans in conjunction with the Super Bowl.
New Orleans previously hosted the NFL Experience in 2002 and 1997.
2013 NFL Experience Schedule of Events (subject to change):
Wednesday, Jan. 30: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
More complete information on NFL Experience's schedule of events, attractions, player appearances and more can be found at www.SuperBowl.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the NFL's official Super Bowl Twitter account and NFL Experience hashtag, @SuperBowl/#NFLExperience, to get the most up-to-date news and will be able to download the first Super Bowl-dedicated mobile app available on Jan. 27, 2013.
NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day gives more than 1,200 local children the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at the NFL Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.) on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Area children will take part in the excitement of Super Bowl Week alongside current and former New Orleans Saints players, including Chris Chamberlain, Akiem Hicks, Michael Lewis and Lance Moore, and New Orleans native Kordell Stewart.
Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day. All Kids' Day attendees completed the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association in the months leading up to Super Bowl.
As part of their Kids' Day experience, local children will participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities using the innovative HOPSports training system and take part in games including Punt, Pass & Kick, speed and mobility drills, quarterback challenge games, and extra point kicking stations.
At 1 p.m., Saints owner Tom Benson; GMC representatives; and NFL players will lead a press conference celebrating the importance of youth health. During the press conference, one lucky school will receive a donated Xbox 360 with Kinect to use as part of their school fitness curriculum.
This year's "NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid," Hunter Paulin, will be a special guest at Kids' Day. Gale's essay on how he "plays 60" and keeps fit was selected from more than 10,000 entries into this year's NFL PLAY 60Super Bowl Contest. As Winner of "NFL PLAY 60Super Bowl Contest" presented by Quaker, Paulin will take the field on Super Bowl Sunday and will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kick-off of Super Bowl XLVII in front of a worldwide television audience. Paulin will also spend time with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during Kids' Day at NFL Experience, where Quaker will host an Epic Adventure Course, and provide kids with a whole grain Quaker Oatmeal breakfast.
More than 3,000 children attending the NFL Experience will learn flag football, sportsmanship and teamwork from current and former NFL players and USA Football staff.
All NFL PLAY 60 youth football clinics will take place at the clinic fields within NFL Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.). Clinics below are open to boys and girls ages 6-14. Under Armour is providing apparel for all NFL PLAY 60 clinics at the NFL Experience.
» Wednesday, Jan. 30: 3:30-7:30 p.m.
» Thursday, Jan. 31: 3:30-9:30 p.m.
» Friday, Feb. 1: 3:30- 7 p.m.
» Saturday, Feb. 2: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
» Sunday, Feb. 3: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Local participants in the New Orleans USA Football-NFL Girls Flag Football Program will take part in a special clinic and competition on Friday, Feb. 1, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. A Special Olympics clinic will also be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10-11 a.m.
NFL PREP SUPER BOWL XLVII SPORTS CAREER EXPO
NFL Player Engagement's NFL PREP initiative and Why Not Sports, Inc. are joining together for the 2nd annual Super Bowl XLVII Sports Career Expo. This one-day sports career conference for high school student-athletes is designed to give them an inside look into the sports industry from stand-out professionals in a range of sectors in the business of sports.
Five hundred student-athletes and more than 75 high school coaches/administrators from New Orleans-area high schools will attend this free event. Attendees will hear from former New York Giants WR and Super Bowl XLII champion David Tyree and learn the importance of academic success and different ways to be involved in sport outside of the playing field.
Student attendees will also get real-life perspectives from all sides of the sports industry from other professionals including NFL Director of Officiating Dave Coleman, NCAA Assistant Coordinator of Enforcement Suzanne Brickell, NFL Referee Jerome Boger, New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White and former NFL players, among others.
The NFL PREP Super Bowl XLVII Sports Career Expo will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Loyola University's Roussel Performance Hall (6363 St. Charles St.).
NFLPA ONE TEAM, ONE COMMUNITY
On Wednesday, Jan. 30, active and former NFL players will team up with local volunteers to make a difference in the New Orleans community. While the two events are not open to the public, media is welcome to attend.
NFLPA One Team, One Community: Feed the Children & Hiring Our Heroes will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Xavier University of Louisiana (1 Drexel Dr.). Hiring our Heroes is an exclusive job fair for military members and their families. The NFLPA and Feed the Children will also provide much-needed food and household supplies and for the community and military families involved.
NFLPA Training Camp for Life and Fitness Clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Emily C. Watkins Elementary School (938 Highway 628, LaPlace, La.). The East St. John Football team, who lost their football equipment and school in Hurricane Isaac, will come to Training Camp for Life to hear from NFL players and other mentors about topics such as overcoming adversity, decisions and consequences, and healthy teen relationships from 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m., 200 elementary students will participate in a healthy living clinic featuring non-contact football drills led by NFL Players and military personnel.
The NFL and the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee will host the Super Bowl XLVII Business Leadership Forum on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 5-8:30 p.m. This event serves as the culmination of a year of NFL-led business outreach initiatives and is designed to encourage and empower the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes the business community in each Super Bowl host community.
National and local business leaders will share their perspectives and business strategies.
Speakers include:
» Tim Williamson, Co-Founder and CEO of Idea Village
» Henry Coaxum, Owner, Coaxum Enterprises
Representatives from industry leaders such as Disney and the Small Business Association will also attend.
The panel discussion will be led by Lebron Joseph, Co-Host of WGNO-TV's News with a Twist.
In addition, the Business Leadership Forum will present a small business with the Super Bowl XLVII Business Leadership Forum Impact Award celebrating a business who exemplifies the leadership and innovation that embodies the Renaissance or rebirth of New Orleans.
The business leadership forum will be held at The Pavilion of Two Sisters (1 Palm Ave.). Networking receptions will precede and follow the forum.
MILITARY OUTREACH
In addition to military outreach in Hawaii as part of the lead-up to Pro Bowl, the following events are planned for service members and their families in the New Orleans area during Super Bowl week:
» NFL players including St. Louis Rams outside linebacker Rocky McIntosh; former New York Giants punter Sean Landeta; New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes and cheerleaders will visit the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse, La. on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and meet with more than 1,000 soldiers and their families. The event will feature autographs, photos, food and beverage and a question and answer session with the NFL players. USAA will provide giveaway items for all in attendance.
» Wounded Warriors will be in attendance at the NFL Foundation Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 7- 10 p.m. The soldiers will interact with NFL players and will participate in a worldwide broadcast courtesy of Sports Byline USA and American Forces Network. The broadcast will reach 200 stations in the U.S. and 500 stations around the world.
» On behalf of the Cleveland Browns organization, 20 wounded Marines from around the country will take part in Super Bowl events including visiting the NFL Experience on Saturday, Feb. 2 and attending the game on Sunday.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SUPER BOWL XLVII BUILD EVENTS
The New Orleans Area Habitat of Humanity will host two projects in celebration of Super Bowl XLVII. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with low-income families in need to provide the life-changing opportunity to purchase and own quality, affordable homes.
On Thursday, Jan. 31 at 10:00 a.m., New Orleans Area Habitat Executive Director, JIM PATE, NFL players and Habitat volunteers will be working to build the walls of the new home for Central City resident Gloria Smith. The press conference and build will take place at 2501 South Rocheblave St.
M&M'S® is also organizing a group of volunteers, including two former players, to work at Smith's home on Friday, Feb. 1 to celebrate the launch of the brand's new 'M'Prove America' campaign. The campaign is designed to fund, as well as source volunteers, for the construction of Habitat for Humanity homes across the country. To help 'M'Prove America," visit www.facebook.com/mms.
On Friday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity will partner with the Warrick Dunn Charities during the Super Bowl to work on a home for New Orleans resident Kevin Hargrove and his family. Sharing similar missions to eradicate poverty housing throughout the metro New Orleans area, Habitat and WDC are teaming up to provide a home for the Hargrove family at 2513 S. Galvez.
NFL RUSH ZONE: SEASON OF THE GUARDIANS 1-HOUR SUPER BOWL SPECIAL PREMIERE
The NFL and Nickelodeon will be hosting a special premiere screening of the NFL RUSH ZONE: Season of the Guardians at NFL Films Theater in NFL Experience Driven by GMC on Thursday, January 31 at 1:00 p.m. Local students from New Orleans schools will be in attendance. These students were participants in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge and are being rewarded a special premiere screening of the NFL RUSH ZONE: Season of the Guardians Super Bowl Special. Episodes 210 and 211, which comprise the Super Bowl special, will premiere on Nickelodeon's Nicktoons Network on Friday, February 1 at 8 p.m. with encore performances throughout the weekend. This episode features animated cameos from New York Giants Defensive Lineman Justin Tuck, Denver Broncos Linebacker, Von Miller and NFL Network personalities Rich Eisen and Michael Irvin.
NEW ORLEANS YOUTH EDUCATION TOWN NFL FLAG CLINIC, EQUIPMENT AND TECHNOLOGY DONATION
On Thursday, Jan. 31, youngsters from the NFL New Orleans Youth Education Town (YET) will learn flag football fundamentals from current and former NFL players, New Orleans Saints and USA Football staff at the New Orleans YET NFL FLAG Clinic. The event will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the New Orleans YET (1140 S. Broad St.) and will be hosted by the NFL. The event also will include the announcement of a technology donation of 18 All-In-One desktop computers to YET youngsters and staff, courtesy of Lenovo, the official desktop sponsor of the NFL, as well as an NFL FLAG program donation of jerseys, flag belts, footballs and coaching memberships, courtesy of USA Football, the official youth football development partner of the NFL.
MAKE-A-WISH®
Through the assistance of the NFL, Make-A-Wish® will grant the wishes of 12 children to attend Super Bowl XLVII. Every year since 1982, one or more wish kids has wished to attend the Super Bowl, meaning this year marks more than 30 years of wishes coming true at the game.
This year, the children and their families will arrive in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 31 for a Welcome Reception with NFL players. On Friday, Feb. 1, a tour of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is planned along with a visit to the NFL Experience. On Sunday, Feb. 3, wish kids and family members will attend Super Bowl XLVII at the Superdome thanks to tickets provided by the NFL and other generous supporters.
Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true can have positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illnesses, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. Based in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. With the help of generous donors and more than 25,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the country every 38 minutes. It has granted more than 226,000 wishes since its inception in 1980; nearly 14,000 in 2012 alone. Visit Make-A-Wish at wish.org to learn more.
NFL PLAYER CARE FOUNDATION SCREENINGS
On Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 1, the NFL Player Care Foundation, along with the American Urological Association Foundation, the Living Heart Foundation, the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine, will host a two-day Healthy Body and Mind medical screening event, including free and confidential comprehensive cardiovascular, blood, sleep, nutrition and prostate screenings for all retired players, as well as counseling and resource services.
The two-day screening event will also include a lecture series featuring national experts on brain health, including neurologists from the University of California San Francisco's department of neurosurgery. In addition, DR. DAVID SATCHER, 16th Surgeon General of the United States, current director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine, and a mental health advisor to the NFL, will deliver a talk on making a successful transition out of the game with a focus on mental health and resiliency. Individual mental health counseling and resource services will also be available.
NFL FOUNDATION SUPER BOWL CELEBRITY BOWLING CLASSIC
On Thursday, Jan. 31 from 7-10 p.m., the eighth Annual NFL Foundation Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic will be held at the AMF All Star Lanes (3640 Williams Blvd., Kenner, La.). Proceeds from the event will benefit NFL Foundation.
The Celebrity Bowling Classic, sponsored by Strike Ten Entertainment and the Bowling Proprietors Association of America, will team four amateur bowlers with celebrities, including current and former NFL players and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams. Each bowler also will receive a commemorative Super Bowl XLVII bowling ball and bowling pin. Participants will enjoy a Cajun style buffet and soft drinks. A silent auction hosted by NFL Auction will offer NFL Memorabilia and autographed keepsakes.
Wounded Warriors will be in attendance and will interact with NFL players and will participate in a worldwide broadcast courtesy of Sports Byline USA and American Forces Network. The broadcast will reach 200 stations in the U.S. and 500 stations around the world.
SUPER BOWL BREAKFAST
The 2013 Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Friday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency (601 Loyola Ave.). The breakfast will feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr, to an NFL player, voted on by his peers, who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.
The winner of the 2013 Bart Starr Award is Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to Bart Starr and Jason Witten, the program will include three-time Super Bowl champion Brent Jones and seven-time Olympic commentator Lewis Johnson as co-emcees, Danny Wuerffel and another well-known NFL athletes and coaches.
Priority tables of 12 are $1,800 and include a Super Bowl XLVII football signed by Starr, and corporate tables of 10 are $1,200. Individual tickets are $180 or $120.
SALUTE TO EARL MORRALL
Leading up to its annual Super Bowl fundraiser, Taste of the NFL will host a breakfast event to honor Earl Morrall for his longtime contributions to hunger relief efforts and to celebrate his legendary football career. A former quarterback who played 21 seasons in the NFL, Morrall played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and led them to "The Perfect Season" in 1972. The only NFL team to ever complete an entire season undefeated and go on to win the Super Bowl, the 1972 Dolphins were coached by Don Shula who will also be onsite at the event.
The "Salute to Earl Morrall" takes place on Friday, Feb. 1 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center/Hall J in Room 388 (900 Convention Center Blvd.). Several NFL players and special guests of Taste of the NFL will be onsite and seated at each table giving guests the unique opportunity to mingle with legends of the game and Pro Hall of Famers.
Several NFL alumni players are scheduled to appear, including many Pro Hall of Famers such as Randall McDaniel, Paul Warfield, Jan Stenerud, Roger Wehrli, Floyd Little, Lem Barney, Bobby Bell and Kellen Winslow. Celebrity guests include Matt Birk of the Baltimore Ravens and 2012 NFL Man of the Year, the newly crowned Miss America Mallory Hagan, Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," and Joe De Faugno and Mauro Castano from TLC's "Cake Boss."
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 8. Tickets can be purchased at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.
DON SHULA NFL HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE
The winner of the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award will be announced and made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Super Bowl XLVII Media Center in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.), Hall H, Rooms 271-273. COACH SHULA will present the award at the press conference, which will take place in the White River Ballroom. This award was created in 2010 to honor exemplary football coaches at the high school level that display the integrity, achievement, and leadership demonstrated by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. The national Shula Award winner will receive $25,000 and attend the Super Bowl. Members of the Shula Award selection panel include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; NFL greats Don Shula, Tony Shula, John Madden and Art Shell; Gen. Raymond Odierno, Army Chief of Staff; Sam Palmisano, former Chairman of the Board, IBM; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Aaron Thomas, Athletic Director at Aplington-Parkersburg High School and son of the school's late football coach Ed Thomas; former Dallas Cowboys personnel director and NFL.com contributor Gil Brandt; veteran sportswriter Jack Fleischer; Scott Hallenbeck, executive director, USA Football; and Grant Teaff, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.
NFL WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE
The three finalists for the 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9:15 a.m. at the Super Bowl XLVII Media Center in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.), Hall H, Rooms 271-273. Family members of the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and NFL representatives also will speak at the event. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 2. The winner will then be honored live on the field just prior to kickoff of Super Bowl XLVII and he will also receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King, football great Frank Gifford, members of the Payton Family and 2011 winner Matt Birk.
NFL FOUNDATION SUPER BOWL CELEBRITY GOLF CLASSIC
The 27th annual NFL Foundation Super Bowl Celebrity Golf Classic will be held on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Golf Club (4801 General Degaulle Dr.). Proceeds from the event will benefit NFL Foundation.
A celebrity captain will be assigned to each team of amateur golfers. Celebrity captains will include current and former NFL players, including members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Celebrity Golf Classic will team four amateur golfers with celebrity captains, including current and former NFL players and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in an 18 hole scramble tournament. The event is open only to participants. Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams. Each golfer will receive a gift bag containing official Super Bowl XLVII apparel and a commemorative photo of his/her team. A silent auction hosted by NFL Auction will offer NFL Memorabilia and autographed keepsakes.
Wounded Warriors and military personnel also will be in attendance and will interact with NFL players and participate in a worldwide broadcast courtesy of Sports Byline USA and American Forces Network. The broadcast will reach 200 stations in the U.S. and 500 stations around the world.
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME MERLIN OLSEN LUNCHEON AT SUPER BOWL XLVII
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold the eighth annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the National WWII Museum-U.S. Freedom Pavilion (945 Magazine St.).
This year's luncheon is hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. A maximum of 250 guests will have the opportunity to meet members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in an intimate environment.
The luncheon includes a reception with Hall of Famers, a seated lunch with a Hall of Fame member at each table, and commemorative limited edition Jim Taylor signed lithograph.
Also on display at the National WWII Museum and part of admission to the luncheon is Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame organized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame which presents a panoramic view of the story of professional football -- from its humble beginnings in the late 19th century to the cultural phenomenon it is today -- and brings together an extraordinary collection of artifacts, while creating an unforgettable interactive experience.
REBUILDING TOGETHER "KICKOFF TO REBUILD"
On Friday, Feb. 1, Rebuilding Together will join its local New Orleans' affiliate for the 18th Annual "Kickoff to Rebuild" project in New Orleans' Algiers community on the West Bank. Rebuilding Together, a non-profit that rebuilds thousands of homes for low-income homeowners each year, has worked to revitalize low-income communities in Super Bowl cities for 18 years.
Two hundred volunteers including NFL players: Saints' kicker Garrett Hartley and former tight end Robert Royal; Rebuilding Together President and CEO, Gary A. Officer; volunteers from the local community and national sponsors are mobilizing in the small neighborhood of McClendonville to provide no-cost critical home repairs and modifications to 10 families. In addition to the volunteer activities, there will also be a Community Resource Fair, a dedication of a new playground in collaboration with HGTV star Carter Oosterhouse and his charity, Carter's Kids, and a barbeque cook-off competition, Toolbelts+Tailgates.
A press conference will be held at 12:45 p.m. near the playground at the corner of DeArmas St. and Odeon Ave. Media can check in during the project (9 a.m.-12:40 p.m.) at the same location.
SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration returns to New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena (6801 Franklin Ave.). Celebrating 14 years of bringing gospel music to the biggest game on earth, the concert brings together Super Bowl champions and Pro-Bowlers with Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian, gospel and mainstream artists for one electrifying evening, including the sounds of the one and only NFL Players Choir featuring current and former players. Gridiron greats including Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Matt Forte, Donovan McNabb, Darrell Green, John Elway, Tim Brown, Kurt Warner and many others have showcased their vocal talents or participated in the event. More than 100 players and their families attend. This year's event will feature gospel favorites Kirk Franklin, who is set to host and perform, and Donnie McClurkin and Bishop Paul Morton joined by one of gospel's hottest newcomers and "Players Choice," Lecreal. Legendary R&B Diva Chaka Khan along with other top artists is scheduled to perform. The event will be taped live.
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration also gives back to the Super Bowl host city. Each year, the event identifies a local charity to donate a portion of its proceeds. The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Sharper Kids Foundation are this year's beneficiaries. Both organizations work to improve the quality of life for youth in underserved communities. Jenkins is currently with the New Orleans Saints and Sharper retired in 2010. Both played on the Super Bowl XLIV Championship team.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster locations and www.ticketmaster.com or directly from a mobile phone by logging on to www.superbowlgospel.com. The event is sponsored by American Family Insurance, the nation's third-largest mutual property/casualty insurance company.
SUPER BOWL XLVII CHEERLEADING SPIRIT CLINIC and DANCE/DRILL COMPETITION
Cheerleading and dance teams from the community will enjoy a day of positive competition on Friday, Feb. 1 at the clinic fields within NFL Experience Driven by GMC at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.) from 7- 8 p.m. Young women from local schools (ages 10-19) will learn football fundamentals, teamwork, cheering skills and dance techniques at the Super Bowl XLVII Cheerleading Spirit Clinic. This annual clinic, now in its 16th year, gives young women the opportunity to experience the excitement of Super Bowl XLVII firsthand and to enjoy a day of positive competition at a free event designed specifically for them.
From 8-10 p.m., local cheerleading and dance teams will have an opportunity to showcase their talent in a fun and exciting competition at the Super Bowl Cheer and Dance competition. Participants must pre-register. NFL players will teach football basics while professional cheerleaders demonstrate cheer and dance techniques. Participants will learn about the importance of getting a good education, living drug-free and striving to achieve dreams.
SUPER SATURDAY OF SERVICE
On Saturday, Feb. 2 beginning at 8 a.m., Super Saturday of Service will create an opportunity for both local and visiting volunteers to celebrate and participate in the renovations of five New Orleans Recreational Development Commission (NORDC) playgrounds, their communities and the current NFL Youth Education Town (YET). With matching funds from NFL Foundation, the City of New Orleans and the NORD Foundation, the volunteers, including former New York Giants punter Sean Landeta, will complete major capital improvement projects at the Lyons Center (624 Louisiana Ave.), Hunter's Field (1600 North Claiborne St.), Kingswood Playground (Morrison near Gannon Rd.), Harrell Stadium (8600 S Carrollton Ave.) and Pontchartrain Park (corner of Press Dr. and Prentiss Ave.) prior to Super Bowl XLVII. The service activities will end at noon to be followed by food and music to celebrate the day.
The Super Saturday of Service will not only celebrate $2 million worth of capital improvements at five NORDC sites, but will deliver opportunities for volunteers to invest "sweat equity" on Super Bowl weekend. Volunteers will help complete additional projects at each site in cooperation with local non-profit organizations, Host Committee sponsors, members of the media, visiting fans, and the communities in each neighborhood. Individual and group volunteers can participate in a number of ways including tree planting, painting, or assisting sanctioned non-profits with their projects at each site. Youth on site at all five locations will have the chance to get active with NFL PLAY 60 activations. GMC will assist with transportation needs of volunteers on the Saturday of Service in New Orleans and provide volunteers for rebuilding efforts.
Following the championship game, Harrell Stadium, in the Hollygrove neighborhood, will be the recipient of the Super Bowl turf directly from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as part of the legacy of the Super Saturday of Service.
NFLPA SMOCKS AND JOCKS
On Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Eiffel Society (2040 Saint Charles Ave.), the NFL Players Association will hold its annual art auction and jazz brunch, supporting the Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust and the Terence Blanchard Endowment for Jazz Studies at the New Orleans Center for Creative Artists. Artwork from active and former players and others connected to professional football will be auctioned as part of the charity event.
PLAYER NETWORKING EVENT HOSTED BY TROUPE 21 AND ASSOCIATES
The 13th annual Player Networking Event (PNE) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at the Sheraton New Orleans (500 Canal St.) in the Grand Ballroom.
The PNE is designed to assist active and former NFL players with their transition from football by facilitating networking among players, team and league executives, corporate guests and event exhibitors. This year's PNE will highlight 10 successfully transitioned former NFL players including Hall-A-Fame nominee Will Shields (Chiefs), Super Bowl champion and pizza restaurant franchisee Brandon Gorin (Patriots), digital media executive Ray Ellis (Eagles), jewelry manufacturer John St. Claire (Bears) and entrepreneur Ray Mickens (Jets).
TASTE OF THE NFL
Taste of the NFL is the premier food and wine tasting extravaganza at the Super Bowl, featuring a top chef from each of the 32 NFL team markets, paired with a current or alumni NFL player from each team. Known as "The Party with a Purpose®," Taste of the NFL raises awareness and financial support for food banks involved in hunger relief throughout America. The event has donated more than $14 million dollars to help kick hunger since its inception in 1992. Proceeds from Taste of the NFL will benefit affiliates of Feeding America in every NFL city.
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 7-11 p.m. (6 p.m. entry for VIP table ticket holders) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center/Hall J (900 Convention Center Blvd.). Attendees will enjoy a strolling dinner to sample outstanding food, paired with wines donated by Gallo Family Vineyards. Guests will have the opportunity to meet NFL greats, participate in silent and live auctions and end the night with live entertainment.
Super Bowl XLVII marks the 22nd year of Taste of the NFL. Highlights for this year's event include a "Flavors of New Orleans" section as well as special appearances from cast members of TLC's "Cake Boss," the newly crowned Miss America Mallory Hagan and Andrew Zimmern of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods."
Single-entry tickets are available for $600 and VIP tables are $7,000 (10 seats). Tickets can be purchased at www.TasteoftheNFL.com or by calling 952-835-7621.
Media wishing to cover the event should visit the online press room at www.tasteofthenfl.com to request media credentials.
NFLPA LEGENDS BRUNCH
On Sunday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the World War II Museum (945 Magazine St.), VIPs will have the ultimate "breakfast of champions" at the third annual NFLPA Legends Brunch. Super Bowl morning, a panel of NFL Legends will share their unique perspectives on football's biggest day. Some of the greatest players to play the game will also answer audience questions and be available to media from 9:30-10 a.m.
* Unless otherwise noted, all locations listed are in New Orleans. Player appearances subject to change