More than 30 Super Bowl XLVII events to be held in New Orleans

The three finalists for the 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9:15 a.m. at the Super Bowl XLVII Media Center in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.), Hall H, Rooms 271-273. Family members of the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and NFL representatives also will speak at the event. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 2. The winner will then be honored live on the field just prior to kickoff of Super Bowl XLVII and he will also receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King, football great Frank Gifford, members of the Payton Family and 2011 winner Matt Birk.