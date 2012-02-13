More likely to play in the NFL again: Moss or Owens?



Jason Smith NFL.com

Neither Moss nor Owens will be signed by anyone

This is pretty simple: No one is going to sign either of them. Anyone could have had Moss during the 2010 season and only the Titans put in a claim for him. Then he went Hollow Man on them. So now, another year older, he's going to be someone's answer? Forget it. Moss was great, but he had baggage. It was passable until he started to alternately care how he did on the field. And now he can't produce anymore. No one's even going to give him a second thought.

T.O. is a little trickier. The guy can still play, but the enormity of everything else that comes along with him is too daunting. It's one thing to see your wife's hot best friend come for a visit, but when she steps off the plane with a yappy lap dog and eleven pieces of luggage and tells you about her strict acai berry-only diet, it sort of takes the wind out of your sails. If I thought T.O. could be happy as my third receiver, I'd think about it, but I know he can't because of his pride. So he's done.