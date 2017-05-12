Mitchell Trubisky rides proud to camp in his '97 Camry

Bears fans might remain apprehensive about whether they got a true franchise quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but perhaps they can take some solace in knowing he's a man of his word.
Trubisky promised Bears general manager Ryan Pace that he'd make the trek to rookie camp in the same 1997 Toyota Camry that he used during his college years at the University of North Carolina. The whip, a hand-me-down from his grandmother, is nearly older than the 22-year-old signal-caller.
"It's got 170,000 miles on it so it can still lug around a little bit. It moves pretty well," Trubisky told reporters the day after he was drafted, per MLive.com. "Gets me from Point A to Point B and yeah, that's what I drive."
One can imagine Trubisky will soon upgrade to a luxury vehicle befitting of his draft status, but he would be wise to keep grandma's ride in storage. If the rookie turns out to be as good as Pace hopes -- OK, needs -- for him to be, the Camry will become part of Bears lore.