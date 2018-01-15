'Minnesota Miracle' made all sorts of NFL history

»*Diggs' 61-yard score was the second-longest winning touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter of a playoff game in NFL history. The only longer touchdown? Kevin Dyson going 75 yards after the "lateral" from Frank Wychek in the Music City Miracle against the Bills in January 2000.* Here's a good debate: Which score was more dramatic? The Titans' touchdown was perhaps more improbable, what with the Wychek toss and all, but the Diggs' TD was a walk-off touchdown. I think the Vikings get the edge for that reason.