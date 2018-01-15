 Skip to main content
Advertising

'Minnesota Miracle' made all sorts of NFL history

Published: Jan 15, 2018 at 07:10 AM

The Vikings have already begun the process of preparing for their conference championship affair against the Eaglesnext Sunday. We, as fans, don't need to move on so quickly.

Stefon Diggs' 61-yard touchdown as time expired is still hard to believe. When Vikings radio man Paul Allen called it the "Minnesota Miracle" in real time, what his description lacked in innovation it made up for in dead-on accuracy. That play was a miracle -- truly a divine intervention in human affairs. And since when did the heavens smile down upon the Vikings? Truly wild stuff.

The fine people that make up our NFL Media Research team got busy after the game trying to put the incredible nature of Sunday's final play into historical context. Here are three nuggets -- or "nugs" -- I found especially saucy:

»*This was the first postseason game in NFL history that ended with a winning touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter.* Write a script. Option the rights. Get Sam Rockwell in the Case Keenum role.

»*Diggs' 61-yard score was the second-longest winning touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter of a playoff game in NFL history. The only longer touchdown? Kevin Dyson going 75 yards after the "lateral" from Frank Wychek in the Music City Miracle against the Bills in January 2000.* Here's a good debate: Which score was more dramatic? The Titans' touchdown was perhaps more improbable, what with the Wychek toss and all, but the Diggs' TD was a walk-off touchdown. I think the Vikings get the edge for that reason.

»*The "Minnesota Miracle" takes its place as the most famous 61-yard touchdown in NFL history. It has a fun neighbor in the "Immaculate Reception," a 60-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to Franco Harris (via Jack Tatum and/or John Fuqua) in the 1972 Divisional Playoffs.* Harris' touchdown occurred 46 years ago and remains an essential piece of NFL lore. Keenum and Diggs now own a piece of NFL history that should have similar legs. That must be a nice feeling.

Every corner of the sports blogosphere is crawling with Vikings fans reaction videos on Monday, and I heartily endorse you taking a spin around the information superhighway to enjoy it all. Let's check out the concourse of the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, where fans of the NHL's Minnesota Wild went, well, you know.

While we're here, let's swing over to the Target Center ahead of a Sunday night matchup between the Timberwolves and Trailblazers.

The T-Wolves beat the Blazers, 120-103. No one in Minnesota cared even a little bit.

Stefon Diggs reeled in a 61-yard touchdown with no time remaining to cap a wild Vikings 29-24 win over the Saints. Relive the final play from all angles from the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
news

Eagles' locker room turns into a raucous dance party

All teams get wild after winning the Super Bowl. But the crazy stuff seems to be saved for the postgame party of choice. This Eagles team was different, however. The party was on immediately.
news

Justin Timberlake plays the hits (and hangs w/ Prince)

When you have as many hits as Justin Timberlake, it must be an agonizing process to come up with a 12-minute Super Bowl setlist. So credit Timberlake with a little outside-the-box thinking.