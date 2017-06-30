Mike Vick: Louisville's Lamar Jackson closest I've seen to me

The worthy candidate for that status is reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, per Vick.
"If I've ever seen another guy that looks like me, it's been Lamar Jackson," Vick told the Courier-Journal of Louisville.
It's high praise from the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 draft and four-time Pro Bowl selectee, but it shouldn't come as a surprise. Jackson's been compared to Vick ever since he took the college football world by storm as a sophomore last fall, and this isn't the first time Vick has paid a high compliment to the QB.
As Jackson was leading Louisville to a blowout win over Florida State last season, Vick posted a tweet in which he stated Jackson was five times better than he was at Virginia Tech.
Vick's not backing down from that statement, either.
"I said that because he made it look so easy," Vick said. "Maybe I made it look easy, too, but now I'm on the other side and have the chance to watch younger guys. ... I just gave him a lot of credit, and I wouldn't say it was more credit than he deserved because he deserves a lot, but at the same time it was coming from a guy who revolutionized the position, so to speak.
"I was just happy to see the game growing and seeing another guy doing it at a high level. Records are made to be broken, and players are designed to be surpassed. I just looked at it almost like it was a passing of the torch."
Vick said he's developed a relationship with Jackson and has spoken to him several times. It has to be heady stuff for Jackson, but he might be getting used to it at this point.
As for his NFL outlook, Jackson still has work to do to convince evaluators that he'll be a franchise QB at the next level, per NFL.com analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks, but he has the type of potential that's been within reach for few players.