Mike Vick calls QB Lamar Jackson 'a spitting image of me'

Feb 22, 2018
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mike Vick doubled down on comparisons between himself and former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Thursday, calling Jackson "the spitting image" of himself on the Move The Sticks Podcast.

Vick was referring to Jackson's play against Florida State in 2016, one of the most impressive performances of his brilliant college career. Jackson rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns that night, and passed for 210 with another score, as Louisville romped over the Seminoles, 63-20.

"I could not believe what I had seen. I could not believe the things he was able to do -- It was a spitting image of me," Vick said. "And the only thing that came to my mind was this kid is five times better than I was when I was at Virginia Tech, only because he was going against Florida State. I remember how difficult it was for me to make plays against Florida State. What effort had to be put into getting first downs, scoring touchdowns."

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore and accounted for 119 touchdowns (69 passing, 50 rushing) over three seasons. As a college player, Vick didn't post anywhere near the production that Jackson did at UL, but his electrifying athleticism compelled the Atlanta Falcons to draft him No. 1 overall in 2001.

Jackson isn't expected to be taken nearly so high; NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks him the No. 43 overall prospect in the draft. Still, Vick sees plenty of potential and scoffed at the notion that Jackson should switch positions when he reaches the NFL.

"He's a quarterback. I've been hearing about things about him playing receiver, they'll probably say he needs to play defensive back next," Vick said. "But listen, the kid is 6-3, 215 pounds. But for anybody to say Lamar Jackson is a receiver, I don't think they understand the quarterback position. I don't think they appreciate the value that could be [brought] from the quarterback position. If I was the GM, I would draft him. Whether it's first round or fourth round, you look at all the quarterbacks coming out of the draft, they're all projects. Nobody is guaranteed to do anything."

Vick suggested the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars as two potential fits for Jackson. Other top quarterback prospects in the draft include Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Wyoming's Josh Allen, USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen.

