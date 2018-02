Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by former legendary dual-threat quarterback Mike Vick to talk about his relationship with Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (5:32). Which team is the best landing spot for Jackson (15:42)? Who would win a race between the two speedsters (21:33)? The guys also ask 5 front office executives which draft prospect has the most riding on their upcoming combine interviews (27:10).

