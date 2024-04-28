 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'

Published: Apr 28, 2024 at 07:24 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

With the 2024 NFL Draft officially in the rearview, the Steelers now have a prove-it season squarely in their sights.

Speaking to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on Day 3 of this weekend's spectacle, head coach Mike Tomlin shared his encouragement with the team's overall outlook -- starting with his new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on down the rest of the roster.

"It's going really well," Tomlin said about Smith and the QBs. "All three guys, to be really transparent, are somewhat scalded. They got something to prove professionally. But we as a collective feel the same way. We have something to prove, and I just think that is a good frame of mind to be in as individuals and as a collective as we prepare ourselves for the 2024 season. It's not fun to relocate or get fired or things of that nature. But as competitors, it always motivates us in the right way, and I'm excited about working with the men that you mentioned. And we as a collective have got some questions to answer, so I'm excited about that, as well."

Related Links

The team hired Arthur Smith after his 21-30 record in three seasons as the Falcons' head coach saw him temporarily unemployed. His offenses averaged a 22nd-place ranking in points in Atlanta, but he guided the Tennessee Titans to a top-10 finish in both 2019 and 2020 as a coordinator.

Tomlin is looking for him to prove he's still the coach who accomplished those numbers, just as he's excited by Wilson and Fields looking to rewrite the castoff narrative that brought them to the Steel City.

Wilson, in pole position to be Pittsburgh's QB1, saw a downturn in two seasons with the Broncos while failing to live up to his high-profile trade from Seattle, while Fields just watched his former Bears select his replacement, Caleb Williams, a month and a half after they signaled the decision by trading him away.

All three fit in on a team that's desperate for a breakthrough after finishing third in its division last year despite a 10-win season and seeing three of the last four years end in a wild-card exit.

And Pittsburgh spent the weekend adding more pieces to better help them foster that success.

The Steelers used three picks in the first four rounds on offensive line talent, selecting Washington's Troy Fautana at No. 20 overall, West Virginia's Zach Frazier at No. 51 and South Dakota State's Mason McCormick with No. 119. They provided the offense another playmaker with their third-round pick (No. 84) on Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson.

They then got another Wilson 14 picks after the first by stopping NC State linebacker Payton Wilson's slide at No. 98.

Each of those five draftees, according to Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects, came at a value for Pittsburgh, the greatest of which being Payton Wilson with a 57-slot difference.

If any of them feel slighted, it only furthers Tomlin's narrative of a team on a mission -- one that involves upending the brutal AFC North and then traveling beyond the playoff's initial slate of games for the first time since 2017.

Related Content

news

Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.
news

Mr. Irrelevant: Jets select Alabama DB Jaylen Key at No. 257 overall to end 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets selected defensive back Jaylen Key with the 257th and final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit, making Key this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.