Mike McCoy ponders it all as Chargers hold on for life

Mike McCoy's team has been inventive in its ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Another collapse seemed possible on Thursday night after the Denver Broncos recovered an onside kick with less than a minute to play.
The Chargers' defense would hold on during that final Broncos possession to seal a 21-13 win. But McCoy didn't know that as the Denver offense came back on the field one last time.
What you see right there is a head coach who knows he's fired if his team blows another one. A completely human moment for McCoy. This is a hard gig.