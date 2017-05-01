Mike Glennon accepted Bears' invite to draft party

It's starting to feel like the Chicago Bears' No. 1 objective in the NFL draft was to shock and awe as many people as possible. That included their starting quarterback.
The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that the Bears invited Mike Glennon to their draft party at Soldier Field on Thursday night. Glennon accepted that invitation and was in the club level section of the team's home stadium when the Bears traded up to select North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick.
The Tribune reported that Glennon "felt as though he had been cheated on, according to people in the know." And there was this weird quote from Bears general manager Ryan Pace:
"I think any quarterback has just got to be able to brush off adversity and fight through, and that's what Mike will do. I think we'll handle that well."
On one hand, Pace is right. Adversity is inevitable and an NFL quarterback must be mentally strong to survive. On the other, adversity typically comes from an outside source, not your own organization. This is weird and Mike Glennon is right to be PO'd.