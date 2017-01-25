Mike Evans: Pro Bowl win share is enough to play hard

My social studies teacher in eighth grade had a well-worn saying repeated so often in the classroom that I've never forgotten it: "Money makes the world go 'round."
Mrs. Miller's message to the hormone-ravaged Pearl Jam fans in her presence was absolutely accurate, of course. So many conflicts, both in personal lives and global affairs, can be tied back directly to the green stuff.
Money is a popular concern for NFL players as well, even if it is on a relative scale few of us can relate to. Even a millionaire can find extra motivation in the form of few extra bucks. Millionaires like, say, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans.
Makes sense to us. That extra 32 grand can wipe out a week-long bar tab at the Pro Bowl resort. Well, put a dent in it at least.