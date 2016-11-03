Mike Evans made the catch of the year Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not good at football right now, but Mike Evans keeps his team watchable in a trashy-reality-TV kind of way: It's not good for you, but it's kind of fun.
Buried beneath the rubble of the latest nuclear attack by the Falcons' offense on Thursday night, Evans made just about one of the greatest catches you will ever see.
This was an impossible reception on three counts. 1) The ball was delivered high and slightly behind Evans (The Jameis Special), necessitating an OBJ-esque one-handed stab. 2) Evans instinctually managed to get two feet down along the sideline. 3) Evans absorbed a vicious hit and somehow held onto the ball. He later left the game and was placed in concussion protocol, likely because of this play.
The combination is what makes this the best catch we've seen all year. Evans did all those things, and even overcame the NFL's arcane catch rule. The Bucs might not be good, but Mike Evans is great. Let's hope he's OK.