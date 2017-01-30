Matt Ryan will be first 'No. 2' QB to start Super Bowl

Published: Jan 30, 2017 at 05:16 AM

For far too long, Matt Ryan has been overlooked as a legitimate star in this league. But who can blame those who deny the Falcons quarterback's greatness? We've never seen a QB who wears what he wears play at the level that he has played.

We're referring to Ryan's most recognizable onfield trait: His jersey number.

Per NFL Research, Ryan will become the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl while wearing a No. 2 jersey. The first of 102 eligible quarterbacks.

What?! There's never been a moderately successful gunslinger to rock the deuce? Why is there so much disrespect for the Two around the league?

For context, let's take a look back at the all-time great No. 2's.

There's Chicago Cardinals running back-quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, who was the first player to ever wear the number, per Pro Football Reference. Trippi wasn't around during the Super Bowl era, but was the first overall pick in the 1945 draft and is a member of the All-1940s team.

Then there are early-2000s gunslingers Aaron Brooks and Tim Couch, who both came out of the 1999 draft, the former in the fourth round, the latter first overall. They combined for two playoff game appearances. Of course.

Most No. 2's are specialists. The best in recent memory are undoubtedly former Bills kicker Steve Christie and former Eagles southpaw David Akers, but no one outside of kickers' family members revere those jerseys.

Many fans still own JaMarcus Russell and Johnny Manziel kits, despite those No. 2's -- and former first-round busts -- falling out of the league within three years of entering it.

Outside of football and sports all together, who could forget Dr. Evil's trusted, one-eyed assistant, Number Two, in the Austin Powers trilogy?

Right. So maybe there are slim pickings in the NFL history books of great No. 2's, but a legendary performance from Ryan this Sunday could vault the number into an era of newfound prosperity.

Can Ryan cement his place as the NFL's Derek Jeter?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?

news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.

news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.

news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.

news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.

news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.

news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.

news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.

news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.

news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.

news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE